We sat down with star Ben Schwartz, who is voicing Sonic in the film, to chat about being cast in the movie, which other video game characters he'd like to play in the future and why he felt so positive about the reaction to the original trailer...

"The reaction was so passionate and so much bigger than we could've assumed that it really put new breath into this movie," Schwartz insisted. "The biggest for us was that people cared and were excited."

You can watch our full chat below...

Sonic the Hedgehog is in UK cinemas from Friday February 14th