Russell Howard launches new show Home Time on Sky and NOW TV

The series will be filmed from his childhood bedroom

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Russell Howard visits Build to discuss the

Russell Howard will host a brand new show from home that will shine a light on heart-warming stories and inspiring work unfolding across the nation.

The series will be produced on a tight schedule to stay up to date with events happening in the news, featuring interviews with famous faces and everyday heroes of the coronavirus crisis as well as live performances.

Russell Howard’s Home Time will air on Sky One and NOW TV on Tuesdays at 10pm and Thursdays at 10:30pm, starting with this Thursday 9th April.

Nine episodes of the series have been commissioned, which should take it through to at least Thursday 7th May.

Howard said: “Like you I’m stuck at home going slowly mad. So, I’m doing a new show where I’ll be trying to spread some joy in these strange times, chatting to some famous faces and unsung heroes. But crucially not touching ANY of them.”

The comedian will be donating his entire fee for the show to NHS Charities Together and The Trussell Trust.

Philip Edgar-Jones, Head of Entertainment at Sky, said: “We’re living in the strangest and anxious of moments, in a world where we communicate with our friends and families solely via online platforms; where crossing the road to avoid people is considered polite and where we’d gladly grass up our neighbours for sitting on a park bench. So, who better to unpick the oddness with his unique take on the world than Russell Howard.”

Howard went into more detail on the ideas behind the show in a video on his YouTube page:

Other celebrities have also taken similar measures to help cheer up fans and raise funds for charity, including John Krasinski, Matthew McConaughey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

All about The Russell Howard Hour

My Fantasy Bookshelf Russell Howard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

14298625-low_res-louis-theroux-b9816f2

shows support for BBC Children in Need at Elstree Studios on November 18, 2016 in Borehamwood, United Kingdom.

