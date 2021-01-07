Star on Disney+ shows – all the series coming next month

Disney+ subscribers have plenty to look forward to in 2021, with a slate of blockbuster original shows headed to the streaming service as well as a whole new section to explore.

Star on Disney+ will diversify the content available on the platform, adding a selection of mature programmes to exist alongside the family-friendly Disney favourites (parental controls will be made available to keep the app safe for children).

Much of these new shows will come from FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television content, all of which were acquired by Disney in an epic merger worth roughly $70 billion.

Star will be added to the Disney+ roster in February, joining the likes of Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar in the line-up, with an exciting slate of classic and modern shows.

Read on to find out everything coming to Star on Disney+ in February.

Shows coming to Star on Disney+

24

Kiefer Sutherland plays counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer in this action-packed drama which earned critical acclaim upon its initial debut. Each episode takes place in real-time, depicting events over the course of a single hour, which results in a fast pace and some truly edge-of-your-seat moments.

Atlanta

Multi-talented phenomenon Donald Glover is behind this acclaimed comedy drama, where he stars as a college dropout who attempts to launch his cousin’s rap career. The first two seasons have enjoyed glowing reviews and several awards, with a third on the way this year. Brian Tyree Henry (Widows), Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out) and Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) also star.

Big Sky

The streamer’s first original thriller from Big Little Lies showrunner David E. Kelley, follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) as they investigate the kidnapping of two girls on a remote highway, with the help of Hoyt’s estranged wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick).

Black-ish

Although its a massive hit in the United States, Black-ish has yet to really make its mark here in the UK but that might change next month. The sitcom follows the lives of the Johnson family and has been praised for its handling of topical issues affecting African-Americans.

Desperate Housewives

Another juggernaut show of the mid-noughties, Desperate Housewives won legions of fans with its intriguing mysteries, all of which unfold within the picturesque suburban setting of Wisteria Lane. The darkly comedic series follows the lives of a group of women who consistently find themselves at the centre of all the drama.

How I Met Your Mother

This beloved sitcom follows in the footsteps of Friends by introducing another loveable group of 20-somethings and following their romantic misadventures. Josh Radnor (Hunters), Jason Segel (The Muppets), Cobie Smulders (The Avengers) and Alyson Hannigan (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) lead the cast.

Lost

Often described as one of the greatest television shows ever made, Lost follows the survivors of a plane crash who find themselves marooned on a mysterious and seemingly deserted island. With surprises around every corner, this sci-fi hit will keep you guessing until the very end.

Love, Victor

Set in the same world as romantic comedy Love, Simon, this series follows an American student named Victor as he grapples with his sexuality while also juggling the ups and downs of high school.

Prison Break

This crime thriller from the mid-noughties still has a passionate fanbase to this day. Wentworth Miller stars as Michael Scofield, who begins the series by infiltrating the prison where his brother is being held on a death sentence. Together, they hatch a daring escape plan, but pulling it off won’t be easy.

The X Files

The truly iconic sci-fi drama, which was one of the biggest shows of the 1990s, is coming to Disney Plus. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny play FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, who are tasked with investigating strange and inexplicable incidents that occur across the United States.

Star titles will be added to Disney+ from 23rd February. Sign up to Disney+ now for £59.99 for a year subscription. Check out our best movies on Disney+ guide or our TV Guide.