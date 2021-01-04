Accessibility Links

Prison Break, Lost, 24 and more coming to Star on Disney+

The streaming service will be doubling its content output as of February.

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller in Prison Break

Despite all major productions grinding to a halt last year, there’s much TV to look forward to in 2021, particularly from Disney+.

The streamer announced an impressive slate of upcoming Disney+ content during Investor Day, including 10 new Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series, kicking off with the upcoming WandaVision.

However, the service will also be adding a new brand to its impressive roster, which also includes National Geographic and Pixar. Star on Disney+ consists mostly of formerly FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television content, as well as two Star Originals.

Big Sky, the streamer’s first original thriller from Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley, follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) as they investigate the kidnapping of two girls on a remote highway, with the help of Hoyt’s estranged wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick). On the other hand, Love, Victor is set in the same world as romantic comedy Love, Simon and follows student Victor as he grapples with ups and downs of high school.

Other titles launching include Prison Break, Lost, 24, How I Met Your Mother, The X Files, Atlanta, Black-ish, Desperate Housewives and a selection of movies from the the Die Hard franchise.

Star titles will be added to Disney+ from 23rd February, which also marks the launch of the streamer’s parental controls tool.

