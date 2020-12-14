Ranvir Singh shares reaction to divisive Strictly elimination: “Sadly it wasn’t to be”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ranvir Singh has reacted to her elimination from this year’s competition, which divided viewers watching at home, prompting outrage from some.

Advertisement

The Good Morning Britain and ITV News presenter made it to the semi-final with professional partner Giovanni Pernice, but couldn’t come out on top after a heated dance-off against Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing.

The decision came after Singh’s Waltz had drawn some criticism from Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, although co-panellist Shirley Ballas had jumped to defend Ranvir’s routine.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In an Instagram post shared after the results show, Singh said: “Sadly it was not to be – but what a way to go… on a beautiful Waltz that got a score of 8,9,9 on the semi-final of Strictly I couldn’t have done anymore! My incredible partner – Giovanni Pernice, you tried your best to get me to the final and I’m just disappointed for you. I adore you.

“My feet are relieved to not be punished anymore and although my heart is a little sad for tonight – I am genuinely proud of what we achieved from below zero ability and confidence to start with to feeling magical in the Paso, Foxtrot, the American Smooth, Argentine Tango, Viennese Waltz, and a classic Waltz! With a Cha Cha and Jive squeezed in for good measure.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIwFc_cByes/

Singh added: “Thank you to everyone at Strictly for allowing me to be part of the show and thank you to everyone who voted and supported us for the last two months. What a privilege to be part of a show that gives so much joy to the country in this year of 2020.”

Pernice also took to social media to share his response to their departure from the competition, offering his gratitude to Singh and their fans for the support they were showered with throughout the competition.

“Ranvir, THANK YOU for trusting me and make this experience magical with your improvement,” he said. “It has been a wonderful journey! We are saying goodbye with a massive achievement… semifinalist!!!

“You can walk away with the best ballroom frame that the show has ever had #fact! But the biggest THANK YOU goes to all of you that have been supporting and voting for us every week!!

“Good luck to all the finalists… every single one works very hard and deserves to be there for different reasons! I say ciao for now to Strictly and until next time… KEEP DANCING!”

With Singh’s elimination, this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up is now down to its final four: pop star HRVY, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, comedian Bill Bailey and television personality Jamie Laing.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final airs on BBC One at 6pm on Saturday 19th December. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.