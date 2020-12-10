When does The Voice UK 2021 start?
The singing competition will be back in January, with a brand new coach and an exciting new format twist.
The 2020 series only just wrapped up, due to the series being put on hold because of coronavirus, but The Voice UK fans will not have to wait much longer for the next series as ITV have now confirmed the show will be back in January 2021.
The music competition will be returning to our small screens in early 2021 for a 10th series, with a new coach and nail biting format twist!
Presented by Emma Willis, the series will see pop star Anne-Marie take over from Meghan Trainor as she finds her place on a revolving red chair, alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs in the search for the next big singing sensation.
So, when is it back? Who are the contestants competition for a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD this year? And what twists and turns can we expect along the way?
Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.
When is The Voice UK back in 2021?
The 10th series will air on ITV on Saturday 2nd of January at 8:30pm.
There will be 12 episodes in total, comprising of The Blind auditions, The Battles, Semi Finals and Final.
Confirmed: The Voice UK returns Saturday 2 January at 8.30pm on ITV #TheVoiceUK
— ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) December 10, 2020
There will also be a new format twist called The Block. During the Blind auditions, the four coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow coach from adding a singer to his or her team.
Each coach will only be given one chance to use their ‘Block’ button in an attempt to secure the best team possible – and weaken the chances of the other coaches.
Who are the coaches?
Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs will be returning as coaches, along with award-winning pop star Anne-Marie who will be replacing Meghan Trainor on the panel.
@AnneMarie is joining #TheVoiceUK party for 2021
— The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) October 12, 2020
Why isn’t Meghan Trainor judging The Voice UK 2021?
Meghan Trainor recently announced that she would not be returning for the 2021 series, as she plans to spend more time with her family after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara.
Speaking about the news, Trainor said: “I had such a great time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!
The Voice UK added: “Huge congratulations to Meghan on the wonderful news she is expecting her first child. Meghan has been a fantastic coach on The Voice UK and we look forward to seeing Meghan return for the end of series nine, coming soon to ITV.
“Everyone at The Voice UK and ITV would like to wish Meghan the very best in 2021 and beyond.”
9 incredible Singers stepped out onto quite a different stage for #TheVoiceUK Semi-Final, with a virtual audience and a virtual Coach dialling in from LA!
— The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) November 8, 2020
Who is new coach Anne-Marie?
Anne-Marie is a singer and song-writer, who had a no.1 hit with Clean Bandit’s Rockabye, featuring Sean Paul, and chart success with singles Alarm, Ciao Adios, Friends and 2002. The star released her hit debut album Speak Your Mind in 2018, which saw her become the biggest selling debut artist of that year. She has been nominated for four awards at the 2019 Brit Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist.
Anne-Marie released the single Birthday from her upcoming second studio album earlier this year, and To Be Young, featuring US rapper Doja Cat.
On her new role as coach on The Voice 2021, Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”
will.i.am added: “I’m really excited about this new season and welcoming Anne-Marie as our newest Coach on The Voice UK. With her songwriting, singing and performance skills, plus her tell-it-like-it-is approach, this makes her the perfect mix-it-up addition to this season.”
Who will present The Voice UK 2021?
Emma Willis will be returning as presenter for The Voice 2021. Willis has hosted the series since taking over from Holly Willoughby in 2013 when the show was broadcast in BBC One.
Who are the contestants on The Voice UK 2021?
While the 2021 Voice contestants have yet to be announced, blind auditions for the new series have started. The auditions will be filmed in front of a virtual audience. Applications for blind auditions closed on October 1st.
Who won the Voice UK 2020?
The 2020 series was won by 18-year-old Blessing Chitapa, who was mentored by Olly Murs.
The singer beat Sir Tom Jones’ act Jonny Brooks in the finals.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Blessing revealed how she almost picked a different mentor, saying: ““[I was thinking that] hopefully if all four turn around, I’m hoping that Meghan Trainor will be the one that I choose. But obviously I didn’t get all four and then just Olly turned.”
She added: “I feel like Olly was meant for me. He’s taught me so much and I’m glad that even not saying that it’s the wrong choice, but I’m just glad that Olly actually became my coach and has kept me through this whole competition and being able to trust him and he believed in me the most.”
The Voice UK 2021 starts on ITV on Saturday 2nd January at 8:30pm .