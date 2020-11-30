Will there be a second season of The Undoing?

The Undoing has come to an end on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, giving viewers conclusive answers to its shocking mystery – but could the story continue?

Nicole Kidman led the cast of the first season as relationship therapist Grace Fraser, whose lavish lifestyle begins to unravel when her husband is accused of a brutal murder.

After numerous twists and turns, the truth was finally revealed in a dramatic series finale, but the success of The Undoing with critics and audiences alike has led some to wonder whether more episodes could be on the horizon.

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential second season.

(Spoilers for season one follow).

Will there be a season 2 of The Undoing?

At the moment, it’s looking unlikely that The Undoing will return for season two – much to the disappointment of fans.

The first season is a complete adaptation of the novel You Should Have Known by author Jean Hanff Korelitz, meaning there is no source material on which to base a follow-up.

That’s not necessarily a deal-breaker, but it should be noted that HBO has billed The Undoing as a limited series (i.e. intended to run for only a single season), which suggests they are not currently considering a second run.

In addition, Kidman has a number of other projects in the pipeline right now, one of them being a potential third season of Big Little Lies, which she alluded to in an interview earlier this year.

That would see her reunite with her The Undoing collaborator David E Kelley, who acts as writer and showrunner on the drama, which also stars Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

What could happen in The Undoing season 2?

If The Undoing did return for a second season, there would certainly be plenty of ground to cover in terms of story.

The Undoing ending revealed that Jonathan was behind the brutal murder of Elena Alves, but justice was served as his defence in court fell apart and police closed in on him.

Still, both Grace and her teenage son, Henry, will be feeling traumatised by the ordeal he put them through, so season two could focus on how they go about rebuilding their lives and healing from the damage he has caused.

It would also be interesting to see whether they decide to have a clean break from Jonathan or if he remains a part of their life from prison.

The Undoing season two cast: Who will return?

If The Undoing were to return for a second season, HBO would likely want Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant to reprise their roles, as their A-list status was a major boon to the first series.

Assuming the focus would remain on the Fraser family, we could also see the return of Donald Sutherland and Noah Jupe, as grandfather Franklin and teenage son Henry respectively.

The Undoing is available to stream on NOW TV. You Should Have Known is available to purchase on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.