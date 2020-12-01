Speaking to TVLine, the writer and producer revealed that he was pleased with the show's ending, saying: "I think we're satisfied. We're happy with the way it ended."

However, he added: "I said there wouldn't be [a second season of] Big Little Lies, so I won't say that now. I learned my lesson. But that is not out intent."

In response to another question about the possibility that Grace's friend Sylvia could be Jonathan's late younger sister, Kelley added: "I think we'll write the sequel by committee if we do one. There were a lot of ingenious ideas that spring up."

During last night's finale, viewers learned that Jonathan had in fact murdered Elena with a sculpting hammer after unsuccessfully attempting to end his affair with her, and that Henry had discovered the weapon at the family beach house before cleaning it and hiding it to protect his father.

