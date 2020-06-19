Here's everything you need to know about how to watch...

How to watch Watchmen free

Fortunately it couldn't be easier all you need to do is head over the the HBO website and you'll find all nine episodes - you'll need to enter an email address and date of birth before you watch, but beyond that no other info is required.

But you'll have to be quick - the episodes are only available this weekend (from Friday 19th June to Sunday 21st June 2020), so you might need to prepare for some serious bingeing if you plan to watch the whole series.

A statement from HBO said, "As an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers HBO is proud to offer all nine episodes for free of this timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America.”

Is Watchmen free in the UK?

Yes! Although Juneteenth is an American celebration, and despite the fact that HBO is a US network, fans in the UK can access the free episodes on the HBO website as well.

What is Watchmen about?

The show's official synopsis reads: "Watchmen takes place in an alternative, contemporary reality in the United States, in which masked vigilantes became outlawed due to their violent methods.

"Despite this, some gather around in order to start a revolution while others are out to stop it before it is too late, as a greater question rises above them all; who watches the Watchmen?"

