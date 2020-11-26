When is Euphoria season 2 released? How to watch and cast

HBO’s edgy drama Euphoria will be returning to our screens for another series of sex, drugs and teenage angst – although due to the coronavirus, we’re unlikely to see it until next year.

Luckily for us, however, the Euphoria team have filmed two bridge episodes under COVID-19 guidance which will be landing on our screens next month!

Zendaya, who stars as recovering teenage drug addict Rue, recently teased the upcoming episodes on Twitter, posting promo images for the two specials.

She hinted at the possibility of HBO releasing two bridge episodes back in August, telling talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: “We might end up doing a little bridge episode. An episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something – because we also miss Euphoria as the people who create it, too – and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into season two”

Here’s everything you need to know about season two of Euphoria and the upcoming bridge episodes.

How can I watch the Euphoria bridge episodes?

Two special “bridge” episodes will air prior to the complete second season, with the first, festive episode airing on Sunday 6th December on HBO.

The second bridge episode is currently expected to air the following Sunday, on 13th December

Meanwhile for UK viewers, Sky has confirmed that the first episode will be arriving on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday 7th December, with the second episode likely to follow the week after.

Written by series creator Sam Levinson, both specials were filmed under COVID-19 guidelines during the pandemic.

The synopsis reads: “In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas.”

The news was announced by Zendaya, who posted a close-up image Jules (played by Hunter Schafer), in whose eye we can see a reflection of Zendaya’s character, Rue.

“We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo,” the caption reads.

While in a November Twitter post, Zendaya shared a promo image for the upcoming episodes, captioned: “THIS IS NOT SEASON 2”

When is season two of Euphoria on TV?

It was previously confirmed that the highly anticipated second season would begin filming in March and, according to the HBO’s preview of 2020, would be aired this year. However, production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch Euphoria season 2?

The US home of Euphoria is HBO. The first season landed in the UK on Sky Atlantic, on 6th August 2019, and was available on NOW TV and Sky Q shortly after. Season two is not yet available on either, but will likely be released on the same platforms.

What is Euphoria about?

Euphoria is to Gen-Z what Skins was to Millennials. Both controversial and both focusing on a group of high-schoolers pushing social boundaries. The series is HBO’s highest rating show for younger audiences, so clearly the hard-hitting drama resonates.

Creator/Director Sam Levinson and producer Drake brought to HBO a teen angst drama based on the Israeli mini-series of the same name. The dark tale follows a group of teenagers as they face heartbreak, addiction and rage.

The show featured a number of controversial scenes, with its use of nudity described by The Guardian as “pointlessly gratuitous”, but HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys defended the scenes, which he said were based on Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s own experiences. “It may seem boundary-pushing, and the idea of putting them on TV may be, but somebody lived them,” Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter, adding, “We’re not trying to put out a Gossip Girl.”

What will happen in Euphoria season 2?

Season one ended on an ambiguous note, leaving fans unsure if Rue (Zendaya) have died from an overdose.

There are also plenty of narrative arcs we can expect to follow into the new season– Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) sexuality, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and McKay’s (Algee Smith) relationship, Gia’s (Storm Reid) growing rebelliousness, Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Ethan’s (Austin Abrams) future together and whether Kat is still working as a camgirl, and what happened to Jules (Hunter Schafer) after Rue left her on the train.

Gia actress Storm Reid has teased that her “character is supposed to be developing and becoming her own” – suggesting Gia may well get her own standalone episode.

Who will be in the Euphoria season 2 cast?

Despite the emotional cliffhanger of the season one finale, Zendaya appears to have confirmed that her character Rue will return for a second instalment.

Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow… https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019

Given that there is still plenty to explore and untangle from the characters stories in season one, we can expect to see some more from these familiar faces.

There will also be some new faces, too. According to Collider, Kelvin Harrison Jr is currently in talks to join the cast of Euphoria season two. Harrison is known for roles in indies like Luce and Waves, which also starred Euphoria’s very own Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie).

Is there a Euphoria season 2 trailer?

No official trailer, but we’ll keep this page updated.

