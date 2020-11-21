Maisie Smith unexpectedly found herself in the dance-off last week, but she got her Strictly Come Dancing journey back on track with an impressive routine in Week Five.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old and her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez danced the Salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor, and all three judges were unanimous in their praise.

The Eastenders star scored 27 points, putting her back towards the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after she had been criticised for a “stiff” performance last time out.

Hopefully, that score will be more than enough to ensure she avoids a repeat of last week’s dance-off, as she looks to come good on the promise she showed in the series’ opening weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maisie Smith – one of the celebs in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who is Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie competes against DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, comedian Bill Bailey and actress Caroline Quentin.

Maisie Smith began her acting career at the age of five, when she appeared as a young Queen Elizabeth I in historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl.

In 2008, she took on her best known role – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. While she left the soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding, before officially rejoining the soap in January 2018.

Smith has also branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – Where My Heart Is – in 2017.

Maisie’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Samba (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week Two: Tango (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

Week Three: American Smooth (8+7+9) =24

Week Four: Cha Cha (7+8+9) = 24

Week Five: Salsa (9+9+9) = 27

Maisie hit the ballroom floor running, managing to secure a second place spot on the leaderboard in her first week on the dance floor. She followed it up with the top spot on the leaderboard in Week Two and third place in Week Three.

And after surprisingly finding herself in the dance off in Week Four, Maisie bounced back in style this weekend, with her memorable salsa seeing her score 27 points – putting her in second place behind only Jamie and his partner Karen.

Despite her high scores, the actress is aware she faces a tough challenge with the judges’ criticism. Maisie expects the Strictly judges to “nitpick” her “slightest mistakes”.

She previously said: “People definitely have high expectations of me now, so I feel they’re going to nitpick. If I make the slightest mistake, the judges will point it out.”

Strictly 2020 isn’t the first time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Children in Need Strictly special last year and won with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Advertisement

Speaking about joining the line-up for this year’s competition, she said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”