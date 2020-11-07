EastEnders star Maisie Smith will be stepping out onto the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom once again tonight for the highly-anticipated Movie Week.

The 19-year-old is currently top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after scoring an impressive 25 for her fierce Tango to Miley Cyrus’ Midnight Sky last week, but will she be able to maintain her lead after tonight’s performance?

Alongside her pro partner Gorka Marquez, Maisie will be taking on the American Smooth as Frozen’s Elsa whilst dancing to the Disney sequel’s anthem Into The Unknown.

Having proven her flare for Latin dances, Maisie will need to collect another high score for her performance in the traditional ballroom dance to compete with the equally promising HRVY, who topped the scoreboard during week one.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maisie Smith, including what she’s said about her Strictly journey so far.

Who is Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie competes against DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, comedian Bill Bailey and actress Caroline Quentin.

Maisie Smith began her acting career at the age of five, when she appeared as a young Queen Elizabeth I in historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl.

In 2008, she took on her best known role – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. While she left the soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding, before officially rejoining the soap in January 2018.

Smith has also branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – Where My Heart Is – in 2017.

Maisie’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Samba (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week two: Tango (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

Maisie hit the ballroom floor running, managing to secure a second place spot on the leaderboard in her first week on the dance floor. She followed it up with the top spot on the leaderboard in week two.

Despite her high score, the actress is concerned about the judges’ criticism. Maisie expects the Strictly judges to “nitpick” her “slightest mistakes”.

She said: “People definitely have high expectations of me now, so I feel they’re going to nitpick. If I make the slightest mistake, the judges will point it out.”

Strictly 2020 isn’t the first time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Children in Need Strictly special last year and won with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Speaking about joining the line-up for this year’s competition, she said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”