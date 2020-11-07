When is Little Mix: The Search on TV?
The semi-finals and final will air on the same weekend. Here's everything you need to know!
Viewers have been treated to a Little Mix bonanza this weekend as Little Mix: The Search ended with a two-night special for the semi-finals and final.
Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards will crown one of their four remaining bands this year’s winner, after the Little Mix: The Search contestants battle it out for one last time.
Fans were originally expecting to see the semi-finals air on 31st October, as the girls continued the search for the next best band on their BBC One show.
However, the episode was pulled due to a special coronavirus briefing, and finally aired on Friday 6th November where a final group (boy band New Priority) were eliminated.
As the show returns for its grand final here’s everything you need to know about music talent show, including all the groups in the Little Mix: The Search line-up.
The girls will be back on air for the live final on Saturday 7th November at 6.00pm. The semi-final aired the day before.
Five bands. One unmissable weekend.
The semi-finals were initially cancelled on account of the coronavirus briefing, which took place on October 31st.
The show announced the news on their Twitter page, sharing a statement.
It read: “Little Mix The Search has been postponed tonight for a BBC News Special. The show will now become part of a big final event weekend, with the semi-final airing at 7pm on Friday 6th November and the final at 6.05pm on Saturday 7th November.”
It comes after the girls made their return to screen on October 24th, after the live shows were postponed due to a crew member contracting coronavirus.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson then confirmed they’d tested negative for COVID-19, and would be back on air on the 24th.
However, while Jesy, Perrie and Leigh-Ann presented in the studio, Jade Thirlwall appeared virtually for the first live shows as she was self-isolating.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the production team wrote: “Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on ‘Little Mix The Search’ from home.”
“For this Saturday’s show, Jade will participate via video link, continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.”
The show’s host Chris Ramsey recently gave an update on COVID regulations and whether Jade Thirlwall would be back in studio.
He said: “As far I know is it’s okay, all I do is someone does a COVID test on me and I travel down to London if I’m all clear,” he said.
“Either there are four members of Little Mix or one on the telly, we’ll see.”
The series kicked off September 26th. After being put together on The X Factor back in 2011, and dominating the charts with their own hits, the girl group decided they wanted to do the same for another group using their experience and connections to coach the groups to become global superstars.
Who is the host of Little Mix: The Search?
Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey is the the host of the new show.
Chris hails from South Shields, the same North East town as band members Jade and Perrie.
And he’ll now be teaming up with his fellow Northerners, as well as Jesy and Leigh-Anne for the BBC show.
The group announced the news on their official Twitter page, as they shared a promo shot with the caption: “Beyond excited to announce @IAmChrisRamsey as the host of @LMTheSearch… South Shields takeover on @BBCOne.”
Chris has a successful podcast with his wife, Rosie, called S***ged, Married, Annoyed, and the pair have released a book based on the series in 2020.
What is Little Mix: The Search about?
The best-selling girl band, made up of Perrie Edwards Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, will be putting down the microphone to become mentors to a new wave of talent, in a bid to find a new boy, girl or mixed-sex band.
Successful singers who are chosen to join the new bands will live together and gain access to the team that made Little Mix international best-selling performers, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.
The band which is deemed the overall winners scoop the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support Little Mix on their 2020 summer tour.
Speaking ahead of the launch, Perrie said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”
Who are the contestants on Little Mix: The Search?
Boy band – OUT
Zeekay – @zkwillz
Adam Harison – @adamharison
Mixed – OUT
Rosie Mac – @rosiemacworld
Melina Halpin – @melinahalpinx
Liam McHugh – @liam_mchugh
Jordan Smithy – @jordananthonysmithy
Girl vocal group
Mya-Louise Smith – Instagram: @mya.louisesmith
Tamara – Instagram: @tamarasingss
Shanice – Instagram: @zitahmusic
Esther Durin – Instagram: @esther.durin
Tyler Lewis – Instagram: @tylerlwsmusic
Vocal and instrument group
Jacob Fowler – Instagram: @thejacobfowler
Matthew Nolan – Instagram: @matthewnolaan
Girl Dance Group
Lauren Bowry – Instagram: @laurenbowry
Megan Whelan – Instagram: @meganwhelan_
Ellie Allen – Instagram: @ellieallen
Liv Aidam – Instagram: @livaidam
Aislí Moran – Instagram: @aislimorann
Rap R&B Group
Romina – Instagram: @rominaromz
Eden Tikare – Instagram: @edentikaremusic
Ashley Tragic – Instagram: @ashleytragic
How do you apply for Little Mix: The Search?
Applications are now closed for Little Mix: The Search. Stay tuned to this page for more information about a potential second season and details on how you can be a part of it, if it’s confirmed.
How do you get tickets for Little Mix: The Search?
Unfortunately, applications closed for tickets for Little Mix: The Search in January. Since filming has completed, fans of the girl group will have to wait to see if there’s a second season to get in the audience to see their favourite group in action.
Little Mix: The Search concludes on BBC One on Saturday November 7th.