Meet the cast of Russell Tovey thriller The Sister

Russell Tovey leads the cast in this spooky and chilling adaptation of Luther creator Neil Cross’ book, Burial, about a man, Nathan, who has a terrible secret involving the disappearance of his wife’s sister.

ITV’s The Sister also stars Doctor Foster’s Bertie Carvel as the sinister Bob, and Game of Thrones’ Amrita Acharia as Nathan’s resilient wife.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Sister’s cast and characters.

Russell Tovey plays Nathan

ITV

Who is Nathan? In almost every respect an ordinary man and husband – except for an incident that happened years ago, before he met his wife Holly. All he wants is her happiness, and to protect her at all costs. However, a secret he has kept buried is about to be unearthed – literally.

Where have I seen Russell Tovey before? You probably recognise Tovey from various leading television roles, including Jake in ITV’s Flesh and Blood, and as Daniel Lyons in BBC One drama Years and Years. He’s also starred in Being Human (as werewolf George), Supergirl, Grabbers, The History Boys, Banished, The Night Manager, and Freedom Fighters: The Ray.

Amrita Acharia plays Holly Fox

ITV

Who is Holly Fox? An estate agent who met her husband-to-be, Nathan, back in 2013: three years after the fateful New Year’s Eve party when her beloved younger sister, Elise, went missing. She and Nathan are trying for a child in the present day, but they’re struggling to conceive.

Where have I seen Amrita Acharia before? The actress is best known for playing Irri in Game of Thrones, and Dr Ruby Walker in The Good Karma Hospital. She’s also starred in Acquitted , I Am Yours, and Red Dwarf.

Bertie Carvel plays Bob

ITV

Who is Bob? A mysterious, down-on-his-luck figure from Nathan’s past with a keen interest in the supernatural.

Where have I seen Bertie Carvel before? Carvel is probably best known for playing Doctor Foster’s cheating husband, Simon Foster. He’s also starred in the likes of Les Misérables, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, The Crown (as Robin Day), Baghdad Central, and The Pale Horse.

Simone Ashley plays Elise Fox

ITV

Who is Elise Fox? Holly’s spirited younger sister who went missing on New Year’s Eve in 2009, and hasn’t been heard from since.

Where have I seen Simone Ashley before? She’s best known for playing popular girl Olivia in the Netflix teen comedy drama series Sex Education. She’s also starred in the likes of Broadchurch and Strike.

Nina Toussiant-White plays Jacki Hadley

ITV

Who is Jacki Hadley? An ambitious police detective and friend of Holly’s.

Where have I seen Nina Toussiant-White? Toussiant-White is perhaps best known for starring in BBC One’s Bodyguard (as Rayburn); The Feed (as Kate Hatfield); Doctor Who; and GameFace.

The Sister will air on ITV on 26th October 2020.