Bake Off finalist Jane Beedle predicts winner for 2020 series: “I’d bet a tenner!”

We might only be weeks into The Great British Bake Off, however, 2016 finalist Jane Beedle seems to have already spotted this year’s winner.

The baking star – who finished runner up to Candice Brown – believes 20-year-old Peter might have what it takes to win the 11th series of the Channel 4 show.

She’s so convinced, she’d be willing to place a bet on it.

When asked who stood out to her out of the 12 Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants, she said: “I think young Peter!”

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Jane added: “He’s definitely going to be in the final. He’s in my final. I can’t choose another one yet, but he’s definitely in my final. In fact, I’d almost put a tenner on him to win.”

So what is it about the accounting student that sets him aside from all the other bakers?

“He’s just so in control,” Jane explained. “He’s so smiley, so sweet and a great baker, and he seems to have judged his bakes to be very manageable. He’s had a very mature approach.”

In Week One, the contestants were asked to make celebrity cake busts of a celeb of their choice.

While the majority of other bakers opted for stars with elaborate features, Peter decided to make a bust of cyclist Sir Chris Hoy with a helmet and protective goggles.

It was a genius move that landed him Star Baker that week.

It’s decisions like this, Jane believes will place Peter in the lead as the finals near.

“You see that showed real thinking because I wouldn’t have done that… I don’t know who I would have done, but there would have been a nose, there would have been eyes,” she explained.

“He seems to have all these skills at his fingertips. He’s a very competent baker who also does good flavours and he’s very likeable. I mean they’re all likeable, but for someone so young.”

Although Jane is amazed by the young baker, she is pleased to see a much “older line-up” on the baking series this year.

The baker – who has launched the Bake Down podcast with former contestant Howard Middleton – said: “I think in general it’s lovely to see an ever so slightly older group who can bake because I think last year – as much as I liked them and they were very popular especially the lovely Henry – I think this is a really nice and very safe group of contestants.”

One thing she isn’t too pleased about however, is the departure of Rowan – who left the series in Week Three after failing to deliver with his elaborate ideas.

Rowan became an accidental comedy hit with viewers of the show, and it sounds like Jane might have been one of those fans.

“I would have loved Rowan to get through to the finals because he just seems so hilarious,” she said.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020. You can listen to Jane and Howard’s Bake Down podcast here. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.