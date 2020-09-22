Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2021

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant has been confirmed as the second contestant for next year’s series of Dancing on Ice .

The 18-year-old actor joins Myleene Klass in the Dancing on Ice line-up after the singer and TV presenter was announced as the first celebrity to join the cast on Sunday night.

Plant said of his participation, “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

He added, “(I’m) super excited. I’m glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill. It’s a new challenge, I’ve never done anything like it before, so super excited.”

And when quizzed about the show’s famous costumes, he said, “I can’t wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it’s all part of the fun.”

Plant’s part in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up was first announced on This Morning, with Sharon Marshall revealing his involvement while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby teased that there was a “cracking” line-up for this year’s show.

In an Instagram post confirming the news, Dancing on Ice wrote, “He’s spent a decade in the Dales, so now it’s time to try out the ice! Better get your skates on @joeplant10.”

The popular series will return to ITV in the new year, with 12 celebs all competing to impress the judging panel and viewers at home as they take to the ice with their celebrity partners.

The 2021 series will once again be hosted by Willoughby and Schofield, while the judging panel consists of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Further celebrities competing in Dancing on Ice 2021 will continue to be announced in the coming days.