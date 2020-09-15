Meet the cast of David Nicholls drama Us

Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves lead the cast of BBC One’s Us, a four-part adaptation of David Nicholls’ Man Booker-longlisted novel of the same name.

The comedy drama follows the Petersons, who are embarking on their grand tour of Europe – however, they hit a road bump before they even pack their bags, as Connie (Revves) tells her husband Douglas (Hollander) that she no longer wants to be married to him.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of BBC One’s Us.

Tom Hollander plays Douglas Peterson

BBC

Who is Douglas? The main protagonist in David Nicholls’ 2014 novel Us, Douglas is a middle-aged scientist who is blindsided when his wife Connie asks for a divorce – right before their planned tour of Europe with their teenage son, Albie. Heartbroken, he vows to win back her love and set things right with Albie, with whom he has a troubled relationship.

Where have I seen Tom Hollander before? You’ll no doubt recognise the prolific actor from the likes of Baptiste, The Night Manager, Pride and Prejudice (as Mr Collins), About Time (as Harry), Gosford Park, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (as Cutler Beckett), and as the titular vicar in the sitcom Rev.

Saskia Reeves plays Connie Peterson

BBC

Who is Connie? A middle-aged artist, mother, and wife, Connie is the opposite of her neurotic husband Douglas – and enjoys a far better relationship with their son. She tells Douglas that no longer wants to be married to him at the beginning of the series.

Where have I seen Saskia Reeves before? Reeves recently starred in the ITV period drama Belgravia, playing the scheming servant Ellis. She has also starred in projects including Luther (as DCU Rose Teller), the 2000 film Dune (as Lady Jessica), Collateral, Shetland, and Wolf Hall (as Johane Williamson).

Tom Taylor plays Albie Peterson

BBC

Who is Albie? A teenager and an aspiring photographer, he is the only living child of Douglas and Connie.

Where have I seen Tom Taylor before? Best known for playing Tom Foster in the series Doctor Foster, he has also starred in The Dark Tower, The Kid Who Would Be King (as Lance), Legends, and The Last Kingdom.

Thaddea Graham plays Kat

BBC

Who is Kat? A free spirit who forms a connection with Albie, before crashing the family holiday that Douglas so meticulously planned.

Where have I seen Thaddea Graham before? Graham has starred in The Irregulars, The Letter for the King, Curfew, and Dani’s Castle, among other projects.

Ian De Caestecker plays Young Douglas

BBC

Who is Young Douglas? An introverted scientist whom we see in flashbacks, he is the younger version of Tom Hollander’s character, who first meets his future wife Connie at a dinner party.

Where have I seen Iain De Caestecker before? The actor is best known for playing Leo Fitz in Agents of SHIELD, but his other projects have included The Fades, Overlord, and Filth, while he’s also set to star in the upcoming TV mini-series Roadkill.

Gina Bramhill plays Young Connie

BBC

Who is Young Connie? An artist, and the younger version of Saskia Reeves’ character, she is set up with Douglas during a party.

Where have I seen Gina Bramhill before? Bramhill is known for roles in Brief Encounters (as Lisa), Endeavour, Sherlock (as Faith), and Father Brown (as Marianne Delacroix).

Us starts on Sunday (20th September) at 9pm on BBC One – check out what else is on with our TV Guide