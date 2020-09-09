Maya Jama comments on “diversity” of the Strictly 2020 line-up: “I think about time!”

The line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is now complete, with Labour MP Jacqui Smith confirmed as the 12th and final celeb.

Advertisement

This year, the show will make history with its first ever same sex pairing, which will include former boxer Nicola Adams.

One person who is all for the “diversity” within this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line up is presenter Maya Jama.

Speaking of this year’s cast, she told press, including RadioTimes.com: “I do think it’s good. I think about time, like I said before, the screen should reflect what goes on in real life and real life is diverse and there are people who look different and come from different places and have different stories.

“For a long time TV didn’t reflect that and I think, I’m happy to see they’re starting to do a bit more now.”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Over the years, the 26-year-old has been tipped to appear on multiple reality shows, including Strictly.

Of course the line-up for this year is full, but has she given next year any thought?

“I don’t know, I always say I don’t know. I’d never say never to all of these things,” she explained.

Admitting she’d like to focus on her current projects – which includes judging the Open Talent Call for Presenters for Formula E – she said: “I’ve got a lot going on at the moment, I kind of just want to focus on my job job and do the fun stuff after, but I love a dance so I wouldn’t say no forever.”

As well as the BBC One dancing show, Jama has been rumoured to take part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and Dancing on Ice.

ITV

IAC is set to return to ITV this Autumn, with the show to be filmed in Wales for the first time due to the coronavirus, and DOI will return to the network early 2021.

Addressing the rumours, Jama admitted she’d be up for more reality TV when the time is right.

And it sounds like she could be a good contender for the Jungles, as she confessed to previously eating a “fish eye” – lovely!

She said: “I would consider all of them at some point in life. I just don’t know if right now is the right time. But yeah, I did a show years ago. I don’t even think it was paid and me and another presenter had to eat fish eye and they drank their own wee and there was all this nasty stuff going on, and so I think I’d be alright with that kind of [thing.]”

Could Maya be this year’s Queen of the Jungle? We’ll have to wait and see!

Advertisement

Maya Jama is a judge for Formula E’s Open Talent Call for Presenters – a search for young talent aged 18-24 to join its on-air and online presenting team. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.