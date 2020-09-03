Preparation for Strictly Come Dancing‘s upcoming series is in full swing, with the BBC revealing which celebs are joining the line-up for the much-awaited 2020 shows throughout the week.

Boxer Nicola Adams, DJ Clara Amfo, actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George and comedian Bill Bailey are among those strapping on the sequins this year, but the latest celeb to join them is EastEnders actress Maisie Smith.

One of the youngest contestants on the long-running series this year, Smith will be swapping Albert Square for the dance studio whilst following in the footsteps of various EastEnders alumni, including her on-screen mother Patsy Palmer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maisie Smith, the latest to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Maisie Smith began her acting career at the age of five, when she appeared as a young Queen Elizabeth I in historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl.

In 2008, she took on her best known role – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. While she left the soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding, before officially rejoining the soap in January 2018.

Smith has also branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – Where My Heart Is – in 2017.

What has Maisie Smith said about Strictly?

Strictly 2020 won’t be the first time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Children in Need Strictly special last year and won with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Speaking about joining the line-up for this year’s competition, she said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.