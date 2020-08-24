Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Britain’s Favourite Detective reveals top 25 – Who is your favourite TV investigator of all time?

Britain’s Favourite Detective reveals top 25 – Who is your favourite TV investigator of all time?

From Idris Elba's Luther to Anna Friel's Marcella, who is your favourite detective? Have your say in our poll!

Britain's Favourite Detective

Actress Sheridan Smith is set to narrate a one-off special that will crown the UK’s best-loved fictional detective.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old Gavin and Stacey star will provide the voiceover for the upcoming ITV show, Britain’s Favourite Detective, which will see the British public vote for their all-time favourite detective.

From Miss Marple, to Sherlock Holmes, the public will get to decide who should be crowned the ultimate detective in the 90-minute show.

Over the years, these legendary characters have kept us all on the edge of seats as they attempt to catch some of the most devilish of villains.

The one-off TV special will celebrate these legendary characters, counting down the greatest TV sleuths from the last 50 years as voted by the great British public.

It will take a trip through the crime files of some the country’s best loved sleuths and crown one of them the nations favourite.

As well as archive clips from these iconic shows, viewers will also be treated to behind the scenes footage from some of the most popular crime solvers ever, reliving all of the murders, the suspects and the startling revelations.

And just like all our fave mystery series, the one-off show will climax into the biggest whodunit of them all – who is Britain’s Favourite Detective?

Benedict Cumberbatch Martin Freeman
Sherlock Holmes and John Watson in Sherlock (BBC)

But who will come out on top? Will the quintessentially British Midsomer Murders‘ experts make it to the top?  Or will US faves like Columbo steal the title with his smooth skills?

RadioTimes.com came up with a list of our fave detectives, including some of Britain’s very own fictional operatives, as well as our friends overseas.

Have your say on who you think Britain’s Favourite Detective is in our poll below!


Advertisement

Britain’s Favourite Detective is on ITV on August 30th. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

Article-widget-rail-thumb1

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a summer case

Six bottles of bestselling wine for just £38.94, plus free delivery!

All about Britain's Favourite Detective

Britain's Favourite Detective
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Keeley Hawes, Sarah Lancashire and Sheridan Smith compete at Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

From Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps to Black Work – Sheridan Smith’s TV CV

ISOLATION STORIES Sheridan Smith

Sheridan Smith, Robert Glenister to star in ITV's Isolation Stories

Jade Anouka and Sheridan Smith in Cleaning Up, ITV Pictures

Cleaning Up star Jade Anouka responds to the ITV show’s mixed reviews