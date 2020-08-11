How to watch Married at First Sight Australia

Episodes of Married at First Sight have been revived for the summer, with 11 new couples looking for love.

The eccentric dating show sees a panel of experts matching singletons based purely on the information given to them.

The team includes relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert Mel Schilling.

Together the group help match up individuals, while adding their analysis, as we watch how the couples get on on their wedding day, honeymoon and afterwards.

Although the title implies that the couples get married on the day, for many reasons, they do not actually take part in a legally binding marriage.

Instead, they have what’s known as a commitment ceremony and can then decide whether or not they’d like to get married for real at the end of the series.

E4 began airing season four of the Australian series in July, and fans loved it so much, they started showing season five straight after.

So if you want find out if you can really get married at first sight and live happily ever after, here’s how you can watch season four and catch up on the previous series.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 5

Season five of the show is currently airing on E4 on weeknights at 7:30pm.

Episodes are then made available on All4, where you can watch the show on-demand.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 4

The series ran on E4 from July to August. However, for those who missed it, you can catch up on the series via All 4, which has all 29 episodes available from series four.

Viewers who are also interested in previous years can watch series one, two and three, however, the episodes are limited.

Are the Married at First Sight couples still together?

Season four was filmed in 2017 and season five was filmed a year later, meaning that a lot of time has passed since the show first aired Down Under.

So of course, what a lot of fans want to know is, whether or not the experiment actually worked, with the real relationship tests only usually occurring IRL.

Wondering what happened after the show? We’ve taken a look at which Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together.

Married at First Sight Australia season five airs weeknights on E4 at 7:30pm.