The Walking Dead character will finally return in spin-off Fear the Walking Dead

Sherry (Christine Evangelista) will reunited with Dwight on Fear the Walking Dead in the upcoming series.

Dwight and Sherry on Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead’s co-showrunner has revealed that The Walking Dead character Sherry, played by Christine Evangelista, will appear in its upcoming season.

Speaking at Fear the Walking Dead‘s Comic-Con@Home panel, Ian Goldberg hinted at a reunion between Sherry and her ex-husband Dwight, another crossover character played by Austin Amelio.

“We did release a photo of the two of them together, so I won’t play too coy. We will see Dwight and Sherry this season,” he said.

“I don’t want to say too much else about it, but I think the thing that is really exciting to me and [fellow co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss] is we’re huge fans of the character of Dwight. He’s a very different man by the end of season five on Fear than he was on The Walking Dead. There was just a whole new light to him.”

“What’s interesting to us, if that reunion were to happen, is he’s a different person now, and who knows if maybe Sherry’s a different person,” he added. “So the reunion might not be exactly what they think it is. It doesn’t mean it can’t be a great thing, but they’re both different people, and that’s a really interesting thing to explore.”

Christine Evangelista’s reprisal of Sherry on Fear the Walking Dead will mark the show’s third major crossover from the original series.

Morgan Jones, played by Lennie James, and Dwight, played by Amelio, both joined Fear the Walking Dead, which began in 2015, in its fifth season.

Evangelista left The Walking Dead during its seventh season, with her character Sherry managing to escape the Sanctuary and its brutal leader Neegan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Fear the Walking Dead is set to debut its sixth season this autumn, with Goldberg teasing that the series will follow an “anthology structure” to allow the show to “deep dive into exactly what these characters are going through within Virginia’s communities”.

Fear the Walking Dead is available to catch up on Amazon Prime Video.

