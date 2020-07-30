Britain’s Got Talent 2020 guide | Full list of acts and 2020 live shows return date

Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions officially came to an end earlier in the year and we’re now eagerly anticipating its return in Autumn.

Advertisement

We had seven weeks of fun, frivolity and frankly ridiculous auditions and we now know who will be in the big live week.

There’s also been five amazing Golden Buzzers acts which impressed the judges so much, they’re straight through to the semi finals.

We have a rough guide as to when Britain’s Got Talent will be back, but what we don’t know is how it will look when it hits screens once more to finish the 2020 series.

Here’s your handy guide to the BGT’s return.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 live shows and finale happen?

Confirmed: Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV in Autumn.

The series was halted on account of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning they couldn’t air their live semi finals and finals.

When the final audition show ended, all we were told is that the finals would be happening later in the year. Bosses will no doubt want to ensure the 2020 series is wrapped up and completed as soon as it is safe to, considering they start the next season’s auditions fairly early in the year as well.

Now, we know the show will be back in Autumn – but stay tuned to this page for the exact start date.

Britain’s Got Talent will resume production with a one-off catch-up show before heading straight into the BGT semi finals that were postponed in the spring.

These will run on a weekly basis, airing Saturday nights in the the autumn.

Britain’s Got Talent hasn’t been the only show to be affected by the pandemic, as the same happened for The Voice final, which still hasn’t had an air date confirmed either.

Amanda Holden gave a little bit of the game away earlier in the year when she suggested a date has been “pencilled in her diary” for the show’s return. “All of the judges have been given a date to hold in early Autumn to see if it works live. We would never do it without an audience because we’ve always said the British public is the fifth judge. It would be no fun without them!”

We’ll update this page as soon as we have any more information about the final air date.

How will Britain’s Got Talent’s final week be different?

Many of the biggest shows in the United Kingdom have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic – it’s likely Britain’s Got Talent’s live week and finale will be different as well.

Previously, Amanda Holden suggested BGT wouldn’t go ahead without a live studio audience, but according to new reports, bosses are looking at the possibility of filming with a closed set, much like the Premier League.

A source previously told The Sun bosses are prepared to crown a winner without an audience, telling them: “If guidelines change and they can get in a crowd using social distancing, they’ll consider it. But for the moment, the only people present will be a small crew and the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.”

As for whether it would work, we’re feeling pretty confident viewers would flock to watch the finale, given the disruption we’ve already had, and the success of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway which was filmed without an audience, too.

We know it will air Saturday nights in Autumn, as opposed to over the course of one week.

Who is through to the Britain’s Got Talent semi finals?

We have been keeping you up to date with this year’s lucky Golden Buzzer acts, selected by the judges and Ant and Dec. We have now seen all of this year’s Golden Buzzer acts and there are some brilliant choices, all of which were overcome with emotion when the golden glitter fell!

David often picks an act that makes everyone else put their heads in their hands, mainly to annoy Simon. However this year he made an inspired choice in the very first week, after a hugely emotional performance from Sign Along With Us. And for once his fellow judges agreed with his decision.

In week two of the auditions, Ant and Dec rushed on to stage to press theirs for Jon Courtenay. The Chorley comedian won over the nation’s hearts with a song about his life, and the audience were thrilled to see him get the big break he had been waiting for.

Simon Cowell made his pick in week three of the auditions. True to form, he decided to back a music act, and this year he went with superstar singer, Faith Ifil. The youngster performed an incredible version of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary and Simon couldn’t wait to press his buzzer for the hopeful. No bad thing to have Simon on your side if you want a career in music, well done Faith.

Amanda Holden pressed her Golden Buzzer in week four, for mother and daughter singing duo Honey and Sammy. The pair won Amanda over with their close bond and their rendition of the Freya Ridings song Lost Without You, although was forced to defend her choice when some viewers felt they weren’t really good enough for such an accolade.

Finally, Alesha Dixon’s hit the golden buzzer for stand-up comedian Nabil Abdulrashid. A dad of two from Croydon, Nabil made the whole audience laugh with stories about his religion and the prejudices he has faced in life. David, who always backs comedians, was impressed, but it was Alesha who was blown away by the performance.

Otherwise, we’ll have to wait to see which other acts made it through to the semi finals. There is already a lot of fan support for 14-year old singer Sirine Jahangir. Sirine, who is blind, wowed the audience at her audition, and the viewers at home with her beautiful rendition of Gabrielle Aplin’s song, Salvation.

The bookies are backing singer and NHS paediatric nurse Beth Porch, who played her guitar and sang about her work. Her performance impressed the judges, and anyone representing the NHS would surely be a popular winner, especially this year.

Who are the presenters on Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain’s favourite double act Ant & Dec are back to present the show this year. The presenters, who have hosted the talent competition since its debut in 2007, are also known for being the faces of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

This series is Anthony McPartlin’s second year back on Britain’s Got Talent after he stepped away from his TV commitments in 2018. Declan Donnelly hosted the live shows of the twelfth series by himself and received widespread praise for how he handled the solo gig.

Who won the last series of Britain’s Got Talent?

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery won the 2019 series of the reality competition with his singing skills. The 89-year-old became the oldest ever winner of BGT and has since released an album, as well as taking up his prize to sing at the Royal Variety Performance.

Magician Ben Hart came in third place on the thirteenth series and mentalist X, also known as Marc Spelmann, came in second.

Other famous BGT winners include opera singer Paul Potts, dance act Diversity and doggy dancing duo Ashley and Pudsey.

Who are the judges on Britain’s Got Talent?

Music mogul Simon Cowell, actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, comedian David Walliams have returned to the BGT judging panel for another year of shocking, surprising and stellar auditions. There haven’t been many changes to this panel in recent years and the general consensus is that it works nicely with this line-up.

Advertisement

Amanda Holden, who has been a judge on the show since 2007, reportedly signed a £3 million deal to continue on BGT for another three years at the beginning of this year.