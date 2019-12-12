Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television, said that the broadcaster was “delighted to have secured Simon for another five years with ITV,” adding that Cowell's “track record speaks for itself”.

“He creates shows that bring the nation together, celebrating the talent and diversity of modern Britain and giving ordinary people with extraordinary talent the chance to find fame,” he added.

Of the new five-year deal, Cowell said: “I am thrilled our relationship with ITV is to continue for the foreseeable future. ITV has always been home to Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor – and me! - and this long-term commitment shows the mutual respect in our partnership.

“I would, of course, like to thank Carolyn [McCall, ITV Chief Executive] and Kevin for their ongoing support plus all the teams at ITV, Syco and Thames for their hard work and dedication.”

This year saw The X Factor undergo a huge revamp, as Cowell scrapped the civilian series for two smaller celebrity series, before appearing to change his mind again and launching The X Factor: The Band.

The series continues Friday 13th December, with the live final taking place from 8:10pm on Sunday 15th December.