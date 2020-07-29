When is Fear the Walking Dead season 6’s release date? What’s going to happen?

Fear the Walking Dead is set to return for a sixth season this Autumn – and according to series boss Scott M Gimple the latest outing of the popular spin-off will see “several time jumps.”

Gimple made the comments during a panel at the recent Comic-Con@Home event, claiming that “not only is there a time jump, but there might be time jumps.”

And those comments were expanded on by executive producer Ian Goldberg who teased an “anthology structure” to the episodes in the forthcoming season, adding that “we get to deep dive into exactly what these characters are going through within Virginia’s communities”.

Read on for everything you need to know about Fear the Walking Dead season six, including the release date, what’s going to happen and the cast.

When does Fear the Walking Dead season 6 air?

The new series will start in October, with the first episode airing in the UK on BT TV channel AMC on Monday 12th October 2020 – one day after it’s US premiere.

What’s going to happen in Fear the Walking Dead season 6?

The series is reportedly set to further explore villain Virginia (Colby Minifie) with Scott M Gimble having said we can expect to see new dimensions to her this time round.

He said,”One of the characters is someone who opens up a whole new side to Virginia. And that is her little sister, Dakota.

“It shows a whole different side to her personality. Seeing Colletti and Colby together, it’s scary and fun.”

And showrunner Andrew Chambliss added, “Virginia is now calling the shots. Our characters are not masters of their own universe anymore. They are living under Virginia’s rule and in Virginia’s communities.

“It’s a big paradigm shift and we’re really interested in what this does to our characters. What you’ll see is some very different shades to these characters. They’ll all be tested in ways they’ve not been tested before.

“How will they fit in Virginia’s world? Will they rebel? Will they accept it? You will be very surprised with how these characters react and tonally it’s going to be a darker season.”

Furthermore, Gimble has also revealed that a reunion for Al and Isabelle could be on the cards.

“There’s more story there. We want to explore that story more, individually with those characters and potentially together,” he said at Comic-Con@Home.

“We were really happy with how that came out we got to take a bigger look at the world and a deeper look at Al. Al is such a guarded character, and it was fun to see Maggie be able to open up.

“The answer: there is a chance.”

It certainly looks likely to be action packed – and that’s not even touching on Morgan (Lennie James) who was left in an unfortunate predicament at the end of season 5.

Which cast members are returning for Fear the Walking Dead season 6?

Several of the show’s big stars are back for the latest run, including Colby Lennie James (Save Me) as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey (The 100) as Alicia Clark, Colman Domingo (Euphoria) as Victor Strand and Danay Garcia (Prison Break) as Luciana Galvez.

AMC

Other familiar faces reprising their roles include Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope), Maggie Grace (Lost), Jenna Elfman (Dharma and Greg), Alexa Nisenson (Summer Camp Island), Austin Amelio (Everybody Wants Some!!), Ruben Blades (Gideon’s Crossing) and Karen David (Legacies).

In addition a couple of the recurring cast from season 5 have been bumped up to series regulars – with both Mo Collins and Colby Hollman set to feature more prominently.

The only confirmed new cast member for season 6 so far is Zoe Colletti who has previously starred in the film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and crime drama City on a Hill and will play Dakota, Virginia’s sister.

We’ll let you know if we hear of any new actors joining the show for the sixth run.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 trailer

The one-minute trailer below premiered at Comic-Con@Home in July 2020 – and seems to show Morgan in deep trouble.

