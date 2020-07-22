How to watch the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home

The world of Star Trek is stronger than ever right now, as fans find themselves inundated with new shows to try out in Gene Roddenberry’s richly crafted universe.

Star Trek: Discovery reintroduced the show’s original canon (after JJ Abrams’ films forged their own path), while Picard brought back Patrick Stewart’s cherished character from The Next Generation.

Looking ahead, the franchise has its first foray into outright comedy with Star Trek: Lower Decks, yet another live-action series in Captain Pike-led spin-off Strange New Worlds, not to mention brand new seasons of the existing projects.

So, there’s plenty to talk about in the hour-long Star Trek panel at this year’s unique Comic-Con@Home, a virtual event being held in place of the usual San Diego extravaganza, to avoid the further spread of coronavirus.

On the bright side, while tickets, travel and accommodation usually makes Comic-Con a very expensive ordeal, this year the event will be absolutely free and available from the comfort of your home.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home:

When is Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home?

The Star Trek Universe panel will be held on Thursday 23rd July at 6pm (BST).

How to watch Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home

All Comic-Con@Home panels will be streamed live on the event’s official YouTube channel and most will be uploaded there permanently at a later date.

Make your way over to the YouTube page at around 6pm (or just before) to catch the panel as it starts; this link will take you straight there, but it won’t work until the Star Trek panel begins.

Who will appear at the Star Trek Universe Comic-Con@Home panel?

The ambitious Star Trek Universe panel will consist of several distinct parts, reflecting just how much is going on in the franchise right now.

There will be a virtual table read of Star Trek: Discovery’s season two finale, featuring the entire ensemble cast including Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones and Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount.

Writer Mick McMahan will take the virtual stage later on to present a segment about upcoming animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, leading a light-hearted discussion with Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Last, but certainly not least, the cast of Star Trek: Picard will virtually reunite for the first time since the finale aired, to discuss the first season of the show and future plans.

Expect to see Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, and Marina Sirtis.

