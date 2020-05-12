When is Snowpiercer on TV? What is it based on?

Bong Joon-ho’s latest film Parasite is currently the talk of the town, having been showered with awards across the globe, including the Palme D’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and, most recently, the coveted best picture Oscar.

Advertisement

And another of his films – 2013’s Snowpiercer – is now set for a small-screen adaptation, with Bong himself serving as an executive producer.

The show has been a long time in the making, with Tomorrow Studios first acquiring the rights back in 2015. Here’s all you need to know about the dystopian sci-fi thriller…

When will Snowpiercer be on TV?

The show is airing in the United States,on American network TNT from May 17th.

It will be added to Netflix for fans in the UK and elsewhere in the world on Monday 25th May, it was recently announced.

What is Snowpiercer based on?

Of course, the TV show is passed partially on the aforementioned Bong Joon-ho film of the same name – which boasted an all-star cast including Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton – but the original source material can actually be traced back further.

Just like the film, the series takes its inspiration from the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Snowpiercer about?

As was the case in the big screen version, the show takes place on-board a huge train which is constantly in motion, carrying its passengers round and round an Earth that has been reduced to a frozen wasteland due to climate catastrophe.

Those on the train represent the last surviving remnants of humanity, and are sorted into a cruel and rigid class system which allows for vast inequality and little social mobility – naturally leading to a great deal of tension.

The TV series, however tells a different story than the film – focusing largely on a member of the tail section of the train who is approached to help solve a murder.

One of the show’s stars, Jaylin Fletcher, told RadioTimes.com, “The film and the show have some similarities but the TV show has its own storyline and has some pretty good surprises.”

Who is starring in Snowpiercer?

The film version boasted an enviable cast including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and although the TV cast isn’t quite as high profile, it nonetheless includes some big names.

Daveed Diggs, best known for playing Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in hit stage musical Hamilton, plays the show’s lead Andre Layton, while Jennifer Connolly (Alita: Battle Angel) plays Melanie Cavill, a first class passenger and the Voice of the Train.

The cast also includes Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), Annaline Basso (The Red Road) and Alison Wright (The Americans).

Young actor Jaylin Fletcher also stars, playing a character who he describes as “a very optimistic, intelligent, and talented person in the worst setting known as the tail.”

What’s been said about Snowpiercer?

The pilot episode was originally directed by Scott Derrickson – the man behind Marvel movie Doctor Strange, although he refused to return for re-shoots following a change in showrunner – claiming that “The feature-length pilot I made… may be my best work.”

Star Daveed Diggs has said that the show would “broaden exponentially” the world as seen in the film and graphic novel, while TNS president Kevin Reilly compared it to “a space ship show.”

Meanwhile Sarah Aubrey, EVP Original Programming at TNT, told Deadline, “Snowpiercer has one of the most original concepts to hit the screen in the last decade, and it’s one that offers numerous opportunities for deeper exploration in a series format.

“We look forward to expanding TNT’s relationship with Tomorrow Studios and their take on a world where humanity is pushed to the extreme.”

Is there a Snowpiercer trailer?

Yes! You can take a look at what to expect below.

Advertisement

A second more recent trailer gave a little more detail, specifically for viewers on Netflix: