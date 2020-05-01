Will there be more episodes of Beat the Chasers?

The Chase is one of ITV’s most popular shows, so it’s no surprise that its spin off quiz, Beat the Chasers, has attracted such big audiences.

The first episode earned an impressive 5.7 million viewers, beating critically acclaimed drama Normal People over on BBC One, and winning over fans with its switcheroo format.

So now that we’re obsessed, when can we see more episodes? And what will series two be like?

Will there be a second series of Beat the Chasers?

There’s no official news on this yet, but probably. The show proved a huge hit for ITV and Jenny Ryan has told RadioTimes.com that the Chasers would love to make another series. “We would love to do more of it because it’s a whole new energy and a whole new dynamic,” she tells us. “It was great to make something so thrilling, so intense and so dramatic. It made the daytime Chase feel so comfortable in comparison! I think stripping it across the week was the best format for it. We just have to see what the public thinks of it.”

Well if it’s up to the audience, the show will definitely be back for more episodes!

What is Beat the Chasers?

Beat the Chasers is a popular spin-off show, inspired by hit daytime series The Chase. Instead of inviting a team of contestants to challenge one chaser, this time Bradley Walsh invites a solo quizzer to take on two, three, four or all five Chasers. The more of them they go up against, the greater their cash prize could be. All of the show’s current Chasers took part in the series: Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.

Will new Chaser Darragh be in series two?

The Chase will soon welcome a new Chaser to its ranks, Darragh Ennis, who was previously a contestant on the show. If his name rings a bell it might be because he went viral – while his incredible quizzing prowess won his team £9000 in the bank, his teammates took minus offers and lost the cash he had accumulated. #JusticeforDarragh started trending and his performance eventually got him the job as the sixth Chaser, not a bad result! We’re yet to see Darragh’s debut on The Chase – or learn his all-important nickname – but we’re confident he would have place on Beat the Chasers if it came back.

When will Beat the Chasers series two be on TV?

Hopefully soon. When speculating on the show’s return, Jenny told us ‘maybe another week later this year’ although who knows how lockdown may affect filming…

