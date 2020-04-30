Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. BBC Two confirms Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe air date

BBC Two confirms Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe air date

The TV review series is returning for a one-off lockdown special

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe special will air in May, BBC Two has confirmed.

Advertisement

The Black Mirror-creator is reviving his television review series for a one-off quarantine special, set to air on Thursday 14th May at 9pm.

During the half-an-hour episode, Brooker will look at what we’ve all been watching whilst stuck indoors as well as coverage of the crisis.

Cult character Philomena Cunk, played by After Life‘s Diane Morgan, will make a guest appearance from the safety of her home, in addition to fan favourite Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell).

Charlie Brooker has hosted various Wipe series over the years, including fives series of Screenwipe from 2006 until 2008, Newswipe a year later and more recently, his Weekly Wipe, which ran for three series from 2013 until 2016.

Antiviral Wipe will be the first special of the series since the presenter’s 2016 Wipe, which reviewed TV moments from across the year.

As well as bringing back Antiviral Wipe, the BBC is also repeating Peter Kay’s Car Share and making favourite series into box sets to entertain and support the British public during lockdown.

Advertisement

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe will air at 9pm on Thursday 14 May on BBC Two. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker (YouTube)

Charlie Brooker returns to BBC Two for one-off Wipe special

Cast of James Bond

James Bond No Time to Die full cast – new and returning characters list

Film and TV Easter eggs

Best TV and movie Easter eggs: Marvel, Star Wars, Black Mirror

Black Mirror Bandersnatch

Meet the cast of Black Mirror’s interactive film Bandersnatch