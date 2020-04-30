BBC Two confirms Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe air date

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe special will air in May, BBC Two has confirmed.

Advertisement

The Black Mirror-creator is reviving his television review series for a one-off quarantine special, set to air on Thursday 14th May at 9pm.

During the half-an-hour episode, Brooker will look at what we’ve all been watching whilst stuck indoors as well as coverage of the crisis.

Cult character Philomena Cunk, played by After Life‘s Diane Morgan, will make a guest appearance from the safety of her home, in addition to fan favourite Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Charlie Brooker has hosted various Wipe series over the years, including fives series of Screenwipe from 2006 until 2008, Newswipe a year later and more recently, his Weekly Wipe, which ran for three series from 2013 until 2016.

Antiviral Wipe will be the first special of the series since the presenter’s 2016 Wipe, which reviewed TV moments from across the year.

As well as bringing back Antiviral Wipe, the BBC is also repeating Peter Kay’s Car Share and making favourite series into box sets to entertain and support the British public during lockdown.

Advertisement

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe will air at 9pm on Thursday 14 May on BBC Two. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide