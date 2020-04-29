The comedian brought back Car Share for an audio-only episode earlier this month following a two-year break.

And now, the BBC has announced the comedy's two series will be shown on BBC One, with the first episode airing on Friday 15th May. They will also be made available as a box set on BBC iPlayer, joining the likes of Years and Years and Line of Duty.

Speaking of the decision to bring back the show, Kay said in a statement: "I’m thrilled, it really couldn’t be shown at a better time."

Controller of BBC Comedy Shane Allen added: "Car Share was one of the major comedy hits of the last decade and is just the tonic for our times as we join John and Kayleigh on their laughter filled journeys to work and also towards one another’s hearts."

Kay also recently appeared in BBC's Big Night In to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with his beloved Amarillo dance comeback becoming one of the highlights of the night.

Peter Kay's Car Share will air on Friday 15th May at 9:30pm on BBC One. All 12 episodes will be available on the same date on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.