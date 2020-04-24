Accessibility Links

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...

The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Patrick Kielty.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.



Following Matt Baker’s emotional goodbye, Alex Jones will be joined by Patrick Kielty on the green sofa once again tonight.

Rather than replacing Baker with another host, the BBC has confirmed it will draw on The One Show’s “existing family of presenters.”

Jones and Kielty will be joined by Ricky Gervais, who’ll be chatting about the second series of his Netflix drama After Life. Singer Josh Groban will also make an appearance from his home in LA.

Springwatch’s Chris Packham is also set to pop by with an uplifting message on how nature can help you stay positive during lockdown.

Tonight’s show will also reveal the latest total raised by the public for BBC’S Big Night In. The event was a huge success and featured many great moments, including Peter Kay’s comeback and a special message from Doctor Who stars.

If you’re looking for more to watch, why not visit our TV Guide.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
