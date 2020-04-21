Accessibility Links

Is Marvel’s Agents of Shield season 6 on Disney Plus UK? How to watch online

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is on Disney Plus - but not completely...

shield-agents

A whole slew of new inter-connected Marvel series will soon be heading to Disney Plus, but before that we must bid farewell to the very first MCU television show – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The upcoming seventh season will be the superhero show’s last, but fans trying to catch up beforehand are having a hard time finding the explosive sixth season.

Luckily it is possible to watch the spin-off’s latest season online – though sadly not through a streaming service…

Is Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Disney Plus UK?

Yes Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D is on Disney Plus UK – but only the first five seasons.

Six seasons have been broadcast so far of the superhero spin-off, which follows Marvel film character Agent Coulson as he leads a team fighting aliens, Hydra members and other supervillains.

It is just one of the 350 shows available on Disney’s streaming service, which also boasts over 500 films.

It is likely that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season six will join the streaming service one day, but for now fans will have to look elsewhere to see how the show resolves *that* ending to season five…

Marvel shows and movies on Disney Plus

Have no fear, Disney Plus has plenty more Avengers content for those looking to get their Marvel fix.

As well as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Disney Plus also offers other live-action superheroics such as Runaways and Agent Carter, classic animated series such as X-Men, and has spin-off series planned for everyone from Loki to Hawkeye to She-Hulk.

It’s also the streaming home for much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – the Mouse House’s service has every Marvel movie bar three. We also have a little guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order for new fans.

Disney Plus offers a seven day free trial or you can subscribe to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

How to watch Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D season 6 online

It’s still possible to watch season six online before the show finishes this summer – the latest adventures of Agent Coulson and co is available to buy on Amazon Video, Google Play and iTunes. BT TV customers can also purchase the season on the BT TV Store.

All about Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

shield-agents
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
