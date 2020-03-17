The fan wrote, "I’m just saying @abc, since we are all in self-quarantine, maybe you could drop us the final season of Agents of Shield a little early. Can’t hurt to ask!"

And the fan's decision to copy in the names of some of the shows stars clearly paid off—with Clark Gregg (Agent/Director Coulson) and Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson) both retweeting the message to their followers.

In total, the tweet attracted over 2,000 likes, so there's clearly no shortage of demand for the earlier release.

More like this

The calls come as the coronavirus outbreak has caused significant disruption in the film and TV industry, with a slew of upcoming releases delayed and several other projects having their production temporarily shut down.

Advertisement

Universal has already announced that it will be releasing several of its recent films, including Emma. and The Invisible Man, on VOD early, while Disney has taken the same approach with films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.