Best TV and films to watch on Easter Saturday – what to watch this weekend

An Easter weekend in requires at least a few films and quality TV – luckily we’ve sifted through the TV guide to bring you the very best Easter Saturday has to offer.

So from the long-awaited return of Britain’s Got Talent to blockbuster movie premieres to a few classic repeats, there’s something for everyone this long weekend.

Let’s start with some top picks.

What’s on ITV on Easter Saturday?

Britain’s Got Talent at 8pm

Despite the live shows being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ITV is ploughing ahead with the airing of the auditions. Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are all returning – this time with new online companion show Britain’s Got Talent Unseen. A golden buzzer was reportedly pressed on the first day of auditions – perhaps we’ll see it this weekend?

What’s on BBC One on Easter Saturday?

All Round to Mrs Brown’s at 9:15pm

Mrs Brown’s unlikely chat show continues, as Brendan O’Carroll dons the cardigan once again for more larger-than-life interviews. This week Mrs Brown invites football manager Harry Redknapp, radio presenter Maya Jama and singer Mich Hucknall into her “home”, with music from Simply Red.

Gavin and Stacey/Outnumbered repeats at 8:15 and 8:45pm

Following a record-breaking Christmas comeback, Gavin and Stacey are on primetime TV once again – well, series one is anyway. A continuation of the BBC’s promised repeats, classic episodes of Gavin and Stacey and fellow hit sitcom Outnumbered are being shown on Saturday nights on BBC One. This week sees Gavin and Stacey have their first lover’s tiff, while the Brockman parents experience empty nest syndrome when Karen goes on a summer camp.

Saturday Kitchen at 10am

Ahead of the launch of Daily Kitchen Live on Monday, Matt Tebbutt continues to host the regular Saturday edition of the popular cooking show. This week Tebbutt is joined by chefs Jane Baxter and Tony Singh, as well as Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh. Archive clips from Rick Stein, Keith Floyd and The Great British Bake Off‘s Mary Berry will also be shown.

What’s on BBC Two on Easter Saturday?

Mary Berry’s Easter Feast at 6pm

This may be a repeat, but we need no excuse to rewatch the former Great British Bake Off host teach us how to rustle up hot cross buns, Simnel cake and roast lamb. She explores Easter traditions across the country too.

Easter from King’s at 7pm

Daniel Hyde’s world-famous choir remind us that Easter isn’t just about chocolate with these carols from King’s College Cambridge. Hymns include Ye Choirs of New Jerusalem and Jesus Christ Is Risen Today, as well as readings of poems by Patrick Carey and Malcolm Guite.

What’s on BBC Four on Easter Saturday?

Twin at 9pm

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju takes on dual roles in this Nordic noir with a twist. When layabout Erik goes to visit successful identical twin Adam, an argument results in Adam’s accidental death – can you maybe see where this is going? There’s a double bill of episodes three and four tonight – the first two episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

What’s on Channel 4 on Easter Saturday?

Animal Rescue School at 6pm

During the holiday associated with bunnies and chickens, why not watch budding students help out some rescued furry friends. This week sees Becky question her confidence after making a mistake with an abandoned cat – can she get back on track?

Great Canal Journeys at 8pm

Another repeat, this episode sees Timothy West and Prunella Scales explore the Marne-Rhine Canal in Alsace and Lorraine complete with wine sampling and a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Perfect easy viewing.

What’s on Sky One on Easter Saturday?

Dynamo Beyond Belief at 9pm

With international travel grinding to a halt, escape abroad with daring magician Dynamo as he returns from a four-year absence from TV and goes on tour around the globe. The show also charts his recovery after a career-threatening battle with Crohn’s disease – during which he created 200 new magic tricks from his hospital bed.

What’s on Netflix?

Love, Wedding, Repeat

This starry new British rom-com can bring plenty of laughs to those who need it this Easter. Sam Claflin‘s Jack tries to give sister Hayley (Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson) the best wedding day ever – but experiences alternate versions of the same day as he juggles an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest, a misplaced sleep sedative and the one who got away. Also starring Olivia Munn, Aisling Bea, Freida Pinto and Joel Fry.

What’s on NOW TV?

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Make sure you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame before you see this spoiler-heavy follow-up, which sees Spidey team up with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio to battle The Elementals during his European school trip. Comic fans will know how this one goes, but as one of Spider-Man’s best cinematic outings this is well worth your time. Look out for the several London landmarks during the UK-based climax.

Best Movies on Easter Saturday

What movies are on BBC One on Easter Saturday?

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom at 6:25pm

As part of the BBC’s Easter Indiana Jones marathon, Temple of Doom finds the explorer looking for a mystical stone in India with companions Short Round and Willie Scott. The middle child of the franchise, the movie was never quite as critically acclaimed as the films either side – but the plane escape, mine chase and rope bridge scenes remain iconic series high points.

What movies are on BBC Two on Easter Saturday?

The Greatest Story Ever Told at 12pm

Starring the late Max von Sydow and Charles Heston amongst an impressive ensemble cast, this ambitious religious epic charts Christ’s entire life from the Nativity to the Ascension. Clear your afternoon though – it’s over three hours long…

Victoria and Abdul at 9:15pm

Starring the great Judi Dench as one of our longest-reigning monarchs, this fact-based film dramatises the unlikely friendship between Queen Victoria and Indian clerk Abdul Karim. The perfect easy-going film to finish off a lazy Easter Saturday.

What movies are on Channel 4 on Easter Saturday?

Star Trek (2009) at 9pm

Director JJ Abrams may have just wrapped up the Skywalker saga, but it was his excellent reboot of the Star Trek franchise that got him the gig in a galaxy far, far away. This prequel to the original series sees Chris Pine’s James T.Kirk ascend to the helm of the USS Enterprise while battling a distrusting Mr. Spock and a vengeful Romulan – who might just change the timeline.

What movies are on Channel 5 on Good Friday?

Matilda at 2:35pm

One of the better Roald Dahl adaptations, this Danny Devito-directed family film retells the classic story of the child genius who develops psychic powers. As the award-winning musical is currently suspended, here’s the chance to get your Roald Dahl fix from the comfort of your own home.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at 4:40pm

Roald Dahl strikes again, having co-written this 1968 musical classic with Ken Hughes. Based on the Ian Fleming book – yes, that Ian Fleming – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows Dick van Dyke’s down-on-his luck inventor as he turns his broken down car into a flying machine to go on adventures with his children. The title song is devilishly catchy – we’re sure it’s running through your head just reading about it…

What movies are on Sky One on Easter Saturday?

Man of Steel at 10pm

Henry Cavill’s status as Superman may be up in the air at the moment, but his first explosive outing successfully rebooted the Man of Steel for the 21st Century. A broodier, bleaker Superman learns his alien origins in this film, and battles family issues as well as fellow Kryptonian General Zod to save humanity.

