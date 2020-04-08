Comedy legend Peter Kay will feature on BBC One’s Big Night In

BBC One’s upcoming live charity event The Big Night In will feature legendary stand-up comedian Peter Kay.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by Lenny Henry on The One Show on Tuesday evening. Henry himself will be hosting the special with Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness.

Despite being one of the country’s most widely liked comics, Kay has kept out of the limelight and his recent public appearances have been few and far between.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

His last appearance on live television was in 2017, when he spoke at the We Are Manchester concert which was held in memory of those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

He cancelled a nationwide tour later that year due to “unforeseen family circumstances” and ended his well-received sitcom Peter Kay’s Car Share in 2018.

He had been set to tour a “charity dance-a-thon” in April and May of this year, but these dates have also been pulled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kay will be appearing in BBC One’s The Big Night In alongside fellow comedy star Catherine Tate, with musical guests set to include Gary Barlow of Take That.

The event sees BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief joining forces for the first time, to lift up the nation’s spirits and raise money for charities helping society’s most vulnerable people.

Advertisement

The Big Night In airs on BBC One at 7pm on Thursday 23rd April. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.