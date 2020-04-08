Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy legend Peter Kay will feature on BBC One’s Big Night In

Comedy legend Peter Kay will feature on BBC One’s Big Night In

The beloved stand-up has been out of the limelight for some time

Peter Kay

BBC One’s upcoming live charity event The Big Night In will feature legendary stand-up comedian Peter Kay.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by Lenny Henry on The One Show on Tuesday evening. Henry himself will be hosting the special with Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness.

Despite being one of the country’s most widely liked comics, Kay has kept out of the limelight and his recent public appearances have been few and far between.

His last appearance on live television was in 2017, when he spoke at the We Are Manchester concert which was held in memory of those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

He cancelled a nationwide tour later that year due to “unforeseen family circumstances” and ended his well-received sitcom Peter Kay’s Car Share in 2018.

He had been set to tour a “charity dance-a-thon” in April and May of this year, but these dates have also been pulled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kay will be appearing in BBC One’s The Big Night In alongside fellow comedy star Catherine Tate, with musical guests set to include Gary Barlow of Take That.

The event sees BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief joining forces for the first time, to lift up the nation’s spirits and raise money for charities helping society’s most vulnerable people.

Advertisement

The Big Night In airs on BBC One at 7pm on Thursday 23rd April. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about The Big Night In

Peter Kay
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Russell Howard visits Build to discuss the "Respite Stand-Up" World Tour at Build Studio on March 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Russell Howard launches new show Home Time on Sky and NOW TV

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 4, 2019, to take part in his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for another showdown in parliament on Wednesday after a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy, with MPs set to vote on a law aimed at blocking a no-deal departure. Johnson has said he will seek an early general election if MPs vote against him again, intensifying a dramatic political crisis ahead of his October 31 Brexit deadline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Olaf elsa

How to watch Disney’s new Frozen short films featuring Olaf

Disney remakes

Full schedule Every Disney live-action remake release in the next few years