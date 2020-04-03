When is Conversations with Friends on BBC Three?

As Normal People prepares to debut, BBC Three is already hard at work bringing another Sally Rooney novel to the small screen.

Advertisement

Conversations with Friends is the writer’s debut novel, first published back in 2017 to strong reviews across the board.

Here’s everything you need to know about the television adaptation…

When is Conversations with Friends on TV?

There’s no confirmed release date for Conversations with Friends just yet. The series is still in the early stages of development and production could be held up by the coronavirus outbreak.

We’ll update this page when the show’s premiere date is announced.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Conversations with Friends about?

Conversations with Friends introduces us to Frances and Bobbi, a creative couple living in Dublin who perform spoken word poetry.

They are discovered by an older woman named Melissa, a journalist who invites them into her home and helps to get their name out.

Frances quickly develops a complex relationship with Melissa’s husband Nick, despite the fact he initially seems the personification of everything she’s against.

As they become increasingly involved, Frances sees her other personal relationships spiral out of control – including her long-term connection with Bobbi.

The novel was praised for being an interesting exploration of love and relationships with a witty sense of humour.

Is Normal People a prequel or sequel to Conversations with Friends?

No, the two books are not directly connected, although they both explore themes of love and strained relationships.

Who is in the cast of Conversations with Friends?

There are no confirmed cast members for Conversations with Friends just yet, but we’ll update this page when more information comes in.

We do know that Academy Award-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson (Room), who co-directed Normal People based on Rooney’s other novel, will return for this adaptation.

Abrahamson said: “I love Conversations With Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen. I’m particularly happy that my connection to Sally and her work is set to continue. Making Normal People has been a singular pleasure and I’m excited to be working with the same brilliant team again on Conversations With Friends.”

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide