Britain’s Got Talent return date confirmed

The 14th series (yes, that’s right) of Britain’s Got Talent is just around the corner, bringing more laughs, some likely awkward moments and, well, talent.

The first episode will air on Saturday 11th April at 8pm on ITV. The broadcaster confirmed the news on Twitter, tagging long-term presenters Ant and Dec.

Confirmed: Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday 11 April at 8pm on ITV #bgt @antanddec pic.twitter.com/AD3traHYHl — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) April 1, 2020

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis currently sweeping the world and causing major delays across the entertainment industry, Britain’s Got Talent will take a break between the pre-recorded auditions and the live shows.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the live shows, the auditions promise plenty of excitement judging by the recently released glittery trailer, which you can watch below.

You can officially start getting excited because Britain's Got Talent is BACK! Join us on @ITV and @WeAreSTV this April.#BGThttps://t.co/y8CPyjA9GS — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) March 24, 2020

It sees hosts Ant and Dec reunite with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, who look more than ready for the job.

Following last year’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions spin-off, the 14th series will go back to basics and follow the show’s regular format, so be ready to meet a fresh batch of talent.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on Saturday 11th April at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.