Who won Star Baker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off SU2C this week?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continued tonight, as TV presenters Alison Hammond and Alex Jones, YouTuber Joe Sugg and singer/songwriter James Blunt entered the baking tent in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

The celebs floured their surfaces and got stuck in, as they tried to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Also on hand were hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, as well as some paramedics, with Joe Sugg and Alex Jones requiring further assistance.

But despite a little mayhem, which celeb stood out and earned the title of Star Baker?

Who won Star Baker?

For the Showstopper challenge, the four celebs were asking to make 3D biscuit scenes, containing at least 24 biscuits of different sizes, inspired by their childhood dreams.

Alex opted for lemon and coconut flavoured biscuits, which she was going to organise to look like a travel agents.

However, Paul and Prue weren’t too sure about the taste when they went round and tasted her biscuit mix and asked if they were meant to be savoury, leading the presenter to whip up another batch.

Alison decided on making a police station, admitting that she wanted to be a police officer when she was younger.

James opted for a pub scene, while Joe made a dessert with a spade the judges could use to dig up his fossil-shaped biscuits.

Although they weren’t pleased with the presentation of most, Paul did admit that all bakers managed to win them over with the taste of their biscuits making it a very tough competition.

But in the end Joe Sugg was crowned Star Baker.

What happened on Bake Off tonight?

The four celebs went head-to-head in a series of challenges, including the Signature Challenge, Technical and Showstopper.

For the Signature, they were asked to make a tray bake of their choice cut into 12 identical pieces.

Despite cutting his finger, and fainting (poor lad), Joe managed to impress the judges and land himself a Hollywood Handshake.

Next up was the Technical challenge, which saw the contestants making mini Yorkshire puddings, filled with steak and horseradish sauce.

Alison came first, with Joe right behind her, however, Prue labelled James’s horseradish sauce “revolting” and Paul found Alex’s Yorkshires to be “ridiculous”.

Feeling over the moon, Alison admitted that it felt as though she’d already “won” the competition.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm.