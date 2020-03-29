Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Dani Dyer auditioned for BBC One drama Our Girl

Love Island’s Dani Dyer auditioned for BBC One drama Our Girl

The reality star "cried" during an audition for the role of Georgie Lane back in 2015

Love Island 2018: Dani Dyer

Love Island winner and TV personality Dani Dyer has revealed that she previously auditioned for the lead role in BBC military drama Our Girl.

Advertisement

The audition, which took place long before Dyer’s stint on the ITV2 reality series, went badly for the aspiring actress – she’s since revealed that her nerves got the better of her and she “cried” in front of the casting director.

“I cried in the room. I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing’. I was running an hour late and sweating. The nerves get on top of you,” she said in an interview with the Mirror.

She continued: “It is just this authority looking at you and you want this role so bad. The speech we had to prepare was deep but [the casting director] wanted it [to be performed as] quite comical. I tried and I just cried.”

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl

The role of resourceful Lance Corporal (now Sergeant) Georgie Lane eventually went to Corrie star Michelle Keegan, who joined the cast for the 2016 second series, and has recently revealed that she’s quitting the show following series four.

Advertisement

Our Girl airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TVGuide

Tags

All about Our Girl

Love Island 2018: Dani Dyer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Pulp Fiction Featuring John Travolta as Vincent Vega; Samuel L. Jackson as Jules Winnifield © Buena Vista International

Best films to watch on TV today, tonight – and this week

Netflix

Find your favourite 84 best TV shows and series to watch on Netflix

The Platform Netflix

The Platform ending explained: Is Goreng dead?

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness using the vortex manipulator

Watch Torchwood with John Barrowman! Vote now to pick RadioTimes.com’s next watch-along