Who is Bulgaria’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Victoria who will sing Tears Getting Sober

Bulgaria made their Eurovision debut in 2005, and have competed in the Song Contest 12 times since then.

In their competing years they’ve had great success, placing second in 2017 with the song Beautiful Mess, which was performed by Kristian Kostov and marked their best result in the contest.

This year, they were hoping to make it to the top with Victoria – a 22-year-old singer from Varna, Bulgaria – however, the competition was recently cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But what made them choose Victoria in the first place?

Here’s everything you need to know about the talented star…

Who is representing Bulgaria at the Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

Victoria Georgieva, known professionally by the mononym Victoria, is a young singer from Varna, the third largest city in Bulgaria.

She began her career after participating in season four of X Factor Bulgaria, which took place in 2015.

In 2019, it was announced that Victoria would represent Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, which was due to be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The 22-year-old was planning to sing her song Tears Getting Sober, composed and written by Victoria herself together with Borislav Milanov, Cornelia Wiebols and Lukas Oscar Janisch.

