When is Inside No 9 back on TV for series 5?

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are preparing to take us back inside the weird world of Inside No 9 for six more episodes featuring the likes of Jenna Coleman, David Morrissey and Jill Halfpenny.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is Inside No 9 back on TV?

Inside No 9 finishes on Monday 9th March 2020 at 10pm on BBC Two.

Production began on series five in January of last year, and wrapped absolutely ages ago. As Reece Shearsmith admits, it’s been a long time coming to our screens…

Inside No.9. Series 5. Soon. (Ish). I know the wait has been like… pic.twitter.com/OmESfl4qLg — Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) January 1, 2020

And will there be more Inside No 9 after that?

“We will have discussions about making more once we’ve seen how that’s gone down,” Pemberton said.

Shearsmith added: “If we could do more ‘Nine’ we’d be very happy.”

Who is in the cast of Inside No 9 series 5?

The new series of Inside No 9 has an impressive line-up – described by Pemberton and Shearsmith as a “guest cast brimming with both emerging and established talent, all judiciously chosen to make us look a bit classier by association.”

Doctor Who and Victoria actress Jenna Coleman is set to star, with other top names including David Morrissey, Maxine Peake and Jill Halfpenny.

The six brand-new standalone stories will also feature The Royle Family’s Ralf Little, Whitechapel star Phil Davis, Steve Speirs from Upstart Crow, Humans actor Tom Goodman-Hill, Dunkirk star Fionn Whitehead, Corrie’s Debbie Rush, and Whitechapel’s Phil Davis.

Stage actor Ioanna Kimbook, Chewing Gum’s Kadiff Kirwan and Baghdad Central actor Dipo Ola are also set to appear.

They will star alongside Pemberton and Shearsmith, Inside No 9’s co-creators and writers who also take on roles within most of the episodes.

There was also an epic cross-over episode which featured nods to Pyschoville, with Maureen and David Sowerbutts (Shearsmith and Pemberton respectively) turning up.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the BBC has released this first look at what the new series has in store…

What is Inside No 9 about?

According to the BBC, this new series promises to stay true to the show’s anthology format, “with each episode bringing an original story, a cast of new characters and surprising twists in the most unexpected of places.” One of the episodes even featured an epic crossover.

Twisted black comedy Inside No 9 first aired in 2014, with 30-minute standalone episodes – each featuring a self-contained story with new characters and a new setting.

Aside from Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, every episode of the BBC show features a new cast. Each episode also takes place behind a door marked with the number nine.

Shane Allen, BBC Comedy Commissioning Controller, said: “Reece and Steve consistently dazzle and delight with what is undoubtedly the most inventively prolific storytelling series on television.

“Their ability to subvert and surprise makes each show a unique experience for the viewers. It’s the antidote to a world of familiar cosy TV formats.”

The last time we saw Inside No. 9 on our screens was the 2018 Halloween special Dead Line, an ambitious live show which was praised as “the TV event of the year.”