Who is Spain’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Blas Canto who will sing Universo

Spain’s Eurovision 2020 act Blas Canto has a big rep to keep up, with Spain being the country to successfully participate most often in the Eurovision Song Contest.

And with five albums under his belt, and a past with the Eurovision Song Contest, it sounds like the 27-year-old could have a good chance at winning it for Spain.

But what sets him aside from the other 40 Eurovision competitors?

Here’s everything we know about the popular star…

Who is representing Spain at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 27

Instagram: @blascanto_es

Twitter: @BlasCanto

Blas Canto became a household name in Spain after his participation in EuroJunior, the Spanish selection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004.

In 2011, he participated in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest with the successful band Auryn, however, they just missed out on winning the ticket to Düsseldorf, finishing second with the song Volver.

To date, Blas has released five albums. His first four albums were released with the boyband Auryn, which became the Best Spanish Act in the MTV Europe Music Awards.

And in 2018, he released his first solo album, Complicado, which included the big hit Él No Soy Yo.

Speaking of his Eurovision stint, he said: “It’s a longtime dream of mine. I dreamt of participating in the Eurovision Song Contest since I was a child.”

What is Spain’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Blas will be singing electropop hit Universo, which was composed by himself, Dan Hammond, Dangelo Ortega, Maciej Mikolaj Trybulec and Ash Hicklin.

Universo is a somewhat new sound for the singer, however, it stays true to the pop essence for which he is known in Spain.

It was picked out of 50 songs for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Where did Spain come in last year’s Eurovision?

Spain participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with La venda, which was performed by Miki and written by Adrià Salas.

Despite being part of the Big Five and automatically qualifying to compete in the final, Spain placed 22nd out of the 26 participating countries with just 54 points.

Nevertheless, Spain has competed in the competition most often since their debut in the 1961 Eurovision Song Contest, and they’ve also won twice.

Their first triumph came in 1968 with Massiel’s La, La, La, and they won again the following year in Madrid, thanks to Salomé’s Vivo Cantando.

This made them the the first country to win twice in a row.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020