Who is Greece’s Eurovision 2020 entry Stefania Liberakakis? What is her song?

Greece’s Eurovision entry Stefani Liberakakis is no stranger to the Eurovision scene, having represented The Netherlands at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Advertisement

This year, she’ll be returning to the main competition on behalf of Greece.

The country hasn’t had it easy when it comes to the singing competition, with them scoring just 74 points last year and placing 21st.

So, could Stefania be the one to win Greece a trophy this year?

Here’s everything we know about the young star…

Who is Greece’s Eurovision 2020 act Stefania Liberakakis?

Age: 17

Instagram: @Stefania_

Born in Utrecht, The Netherlands, to a Greek family, Stefania first rose to fame when she competed in The Voice Kids (Netherlands), where she reached the Battle round.

She then went on to compete at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest as part of the group Kisses, where they finished in 8th place.

In 2018, the young singer released her first solo single Stupid Reasons and she’s carved out a very successful solo career for herself since then.

Last year, she performed at the Mad VMA music awards, as part of an all-girl cover of Daddy Yankee’s Con Calma. The video of the performance has clocked up over 2.5 million views.

The teenager joins a growing list of Junior Eurovision stars who have returned to try their luck on the Eurovision Song Contest stage. These stars include, Russia’s Tolmachevy Sisters, the Dutch sisters O’G3NE, and most recently, Serbia’s Nevena Božović.

What is Greece’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Stefania will be singing Superg!rl – a song created by composer group Arcade together with well-known Eurovision veteran Dimitris Kontopoulos, who has composed a number of Eurovision hits including Scream (Russia 2019), You Are the Only One (Russia 2016) and Hold Me (Azerbaijan 2013).

The song is yet to be released, but the lyrics are written by Sharon Vaughn.

Where did Greece come in last year’s Eurovision?

Greece took part in the 2019 Eurovision singing contest with the song Better Love, which was sang by Katerine Duska.

Unfortunately, they only finished in 21st place with 74 points, after after Duncan Laurence won the show for The Netherlands with his song Arcade, which he received a whopping a 492 points for.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

Click here to read more about Eurovision 2020

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020