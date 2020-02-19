Accessibility Links

What time is The Voice UK on?

It's a battle-extravaganza!

The Voice UK continues this weekend

The Voice UK continues this weekend, as the coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs watch their acts compete against each other in a bid to get to the finals.

After weeks of singing it out, the winner will get the opportunity to release their debut single and will sign with Polydor Records.

So, what time is it on? And how long for?

We have all the details…

What time is it on?

The Voice UK battles kick off at 8:30pm on Saturday 22nd February, straight after the return of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Viewers can watch the show on ITV or STV, and for those who are unable to watch live, they can catch up online using the ITV Hub.

Viewers can also get involved with the conversation online, using the official #TheVoiceUK hashtag on Twitter.

How long is it on for? 

We’re up to the battle rounds, which will the coaches try to halve their teams after some fierce competition.

They will be attempting to get their numbers down to five on each team.

But, each coach has the opportunity to steal someone from another colleague, if they reject them first.

Following the battles, the contestants then go through to the Knockout stage and the live shows where they perform in front of the judges and a live audience.

Where can I get tickets?

Although the audition rounds have already been filmed, you can book yourself a ticket for the live shows (for free!) here.

The Voice UK is on ITV on Saturdays at 8:30pm






