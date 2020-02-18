Years and Years and Line of Duty box sets return to BBC iPlayer

If you missed out on Russell T Davies’ dystopian drama Years and Years or didn’t get caught up on the latest season of Line of Duty, fear not – both shows are returning to BBC iPlayer as box sets.

The two dramas (neither of which are available on streaming platform BritBox, home of the biggest shows from the BBC and ITV) both arrived on iPlayer on Tuesday, giving viewers a second chance to binge both.

Line of Duty fans will also have the chance to watch the show from the beginning, as all five seasons of AC-12’s adventures have been made available to stream.

Years and Years, which aired last year on BBC One, was a limited series following one family, the Lyons, over 15 years into the future. The show, written by Davies, featured a star-studded cast including Anne Reid, Oscar-winner Emma Thompson, and Russell Tovey.

Dan McGolpin, Controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “I am so pleased that these incredible shows are returning to BBC iPlayer, giving all of us a new opportunity to immerse ourselves in them. Years and Years projects forward 15 years into the future whilst brilliantly tapping into present day anxieties, whilst Line of Duty never fails to surprise and delight across five thrilling series.”