Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Masked Singer’s Nicola Roberts – aka Queen Bee – on her win: “I’d love to be a judge!”

The Masked Singer’s Nicola Roberts – aka Queen Bee – on her win: “I’d love to be a judge!”

The singer says she’d like to come back as a panel member

From Bandicoot TV The Masked Singer: Ep8 on ITV Pictured: Joel Dommett and Nicola Roberts. This photograph is (C) Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

We watched her crowned as the first ever winner for the The Masked Singer UK at the weekend.

Advertisement

After weeks of secrecy and much anticipation, Nicola Roberts was finally unveiled to be the show’s Queen Bee.

And although series one has now wrapped up, the Girls Aloud star tells us she’d love to return for another series – this time as a judge.

When asked if she could see herself on the panel alongside Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Ken Jeong and Jonathan Ross, she said: “I’d be honoured to be asked. I think it’s an incredible show.”

She added to press, including RadioTimes.com: “The whole team backstage were just so phenomenal from day one. It was just a pleasure the whole experience.”

For Nicola, the sky is definitely the limit, with the 34-year-old set to star in musical City of Angels next month.

So, does she have plans to make new music?

Although she insisted that her focus is primarily on her theatre debut, the singer admitted she’d like to produce another body of work similar to her debut solo album, Cinderella’s Eyes, which she released in 2011.

She said: “I would love to make another body of work again. It would sound like Cinderella’s Eyes but that and that can’t happen right now.

“I feel like I’m in such a place where I’m so busy with stuff right now. I’m trying to take in every day as it comes. My mind is focused on the play and I’m just trying to do my best with that.”

Some contestants have spoken out about the downsides of being stuck in a costume on The Masked Singer.

Rock singer Skin – who was revealed to be the show’s Duck – recently told RadioTimes.com that she found the costume hindered her performance.

For Nicola, however, it was a completely different story as she says she was able to sing freely without worrying about her appearance.

“I loved it. It was liberating and freeing. When you perform normally, it’s like, ‘What am I going to wear? How’s my hair look? Is my make-up right?'”  she explained.

“I’m so pale and the lighting is like horrific for me, but when I was in the mask, I was able to literally stand and sing – which is my favourite thing to do.”

Advertisement

You certainly did a great job, Nic!

Tags

All about The Masked Singer

From Bandicoot TV The Masked Singer: Ep8 on ITV Pictured: Joel Dommett and Nicola Roberts. This photograph is (C) Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Masked Singer Queen Bee

The Masked Singer ends on ITV with best ever ratings as winner Queen Bee is unmasked

Monster The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Monster on The Masked Singer?

Hedgehog ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer?

Fox The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?