The Masked Singer’s Nicola Roberts – aka Queen Bee – on her win: “I’d love to be a judge!”

We watched her crowned as the first ever winner for the The Masked Singer UK at the weekend.

After weeks of secrecy and much anticipation, Nicola Roberts was finally unveiled to be the show’s Queen Bee.

And although series one has now wrapped up, the Girls Aloud star tells us she’d love to return for another series – this time as a judge.

When asked if she could see herself on the panel alongside Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Ken Jeong and Jonathan Ross, she said: “I’d be honoured to be asked. I think it’s an incredible show.”

She added to press, including RadioTimes.com: “The whole team backstage were just so phenomenal from day one. It was just a pleasure the whole experience.”

For Nicola, the sky is definitely the limit, with the 34-year-old set to star in musical City of Angels next month.

So, does she have plans to make new music?

Although she insisted that her focus is primarily on her theatre debut, the singer admitted she’d like to produce another body of work similar to her debut solo album, Cinderella’s Eyes, which she released in 2011.

She said: “I would love to make another body of work again. It would sound like Cinderella’s Eyes but that and that can’t happen right now.

“I feel like I’m in such a place where I’m so busy with stuff right now. I’m trying to take in every day as it comes. My mind is focused on the play and I’m just trying to do my best with that.”

Some contestants have spoken out about the downsides of being stuck in a costume on The Masked Singer.

Rock singer Skin – who was revealed to be the show’s Duck – recently told RadioTimes.com that she found the costume hindered her performance.

For Nicola, however, it was a completely different story as she says she was able to sing freely without worrying about her appearance.

“I loved it. It was liberating and freeing. When you perform normally, it’s like, ‘What am I going to wear? How’s my hair look? Is my make-up right?'” she explained.

“I’m so pale and the lighting is like horrific for me, but when I was in the mask, I was able to literally stand and sing – which is my favourite thing to do.”

You certainly did a great job, Nic!