Pure will not be returning for a second series, Channel 4 confirms

Channel 4 has confirmed that its comedy-drama Pure will not be returning for a second series.

Airing in early 2019, Pure starred Charly Clive as Marnie, a 24-year-old who lives with ‘Pure O‘, a form of OCD in which a person experiences obsessive, unwanted thoughts.

Written by Kirstie Swain and based on the book of the same name by Rose Cartwright, the series also starred Joe Cole, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Niamh Algar and Anthony Welsh and earned a positive reception from audiences and critics for its humour and frank treatment of mental health issues and sexuality.

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Pure is a ground-breaking, taboo-busting and unabashed series which brilliantly illuminates a previously little-known, and even more little-understood, topic.

“Though it will not be returning for a second series for Channel 4, we are incredibly proud of the show and the immensely talented creative team, in front of and behind the camera, who created it.”

Pure writer Swain has recently had a new series commissioned for Sky, Sweetpea, described as a “darkly comic drama” and adapted from the novel of the same name by CJ Skuse.

As part of comedy duo Britney, Charly Clive has produced new sketch comedy for Channel 4 and will play Vault Festival in March. Sawar (who played Shereen) will appear in Joss Whedon’s new HBO series The Nevers, Cole (Charlie) can next be seen in Sky Atlantic’s Gangs of London, Welsh (Joe) recently starred in Brassic and The Trial of Christine Keeler, while The Virtues‘ Algar (Amber) has roles in Ridley Scott sci-fi series Raised by Wolves and the upcoming Guy Ritchie movie Cash Truck.