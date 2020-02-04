Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Demi flirts with new boy George while Nas remains in Casa Amor

Love Island’s Demi flirts with new boy George while Nas remains in Casa Amor

Has Demi’s head turned?

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep24 on ITV2 Pictured: George and Demi chat. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Casa Amor is back, and it’s got everyone’s heads spinning.

Advertisement

One islander who fans might be surprised to see moving on, however, is Demi Jones – who is coupled up with Nas Majeed.

The style advisor, 21, only entered the villa last week, but she seems to have found something special with Nas.

She initially picked him to make her dessert on her first night in the villa.

And in a shock recoupling – just a few days after Demi’s villa debut – Nas chose to couple up with her.

But it looks like Demi may be about to explore her options on tonight’s episode, as new boy George Day makes a play for her.

As the duo sit down for a chat, George makes his intentions clear, telling her: “As soon as I walked in it was you. For me, you stand out.”

He adds: “There’s no messing about for me. I sound so cheese, but I’m laying it on thick now. I’m looking forward to getting to know you.”

And it seems Demi likes what she’s hearing, as she later admits in the Beach Hut that he’s her “normal type”.

“George definitely has the gift of the gab. Hats off to him, he is confident, he knows what he’s doing,” she says.

“My normal type is a cheeky chappie and he does pretty much fit that bill. I’m really interested to see what George pulls out the bag over the next few days.”

Love Island's Natalia, Callum, Finn and Molly (©ITV)
Love Island’s Natalia, Callum, Finn and Molly (©ITV)

Over at Casa Amor, the boys’ heads appear to be turning as well, with Callum hooked on Molly Smith and Luke M getting to know Natalia Zoppa.

As Molly tries to find out what Callum’s thinking, Natalia helps by starting a round of quick-fire questions.

And when she asks if Callum would kiss Molly that evening, he’s left speechless.

Only time will tell who will remain loyal and who will jump ship…

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep24 on ITV2 Pictured: George and Demi chat. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screenshot 2020-02-04 at 11.27.12

Love Island’s Callum kisses new girl Molly and admits he doesn’t fancy Shaughna

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: Nas gets a text about Casa Amor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: The boys leave for Casa Amor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island set for heartache as Casa Amor returns – what will happen?

Casa Amor Love Island (ITV)

Will there be a Casa Amor twist in Winter Love Island?