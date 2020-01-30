Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Derry Girls star wants a James and Erin romance in series 3

Derry Girls star wants a James and Erin romance in series 3

Fans are eager to see love blossom between the two characters

l-r: James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson)

Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn has revealed that he’s backing a romance between James and Erin when the comedy comes back for series three.

Advertisement

The sitcom is set in Northern Ireland during the 1990s, following four teenage girls attending a Catholic secondary school towards the end of the Troubles.

Llewellyn plays James, the English cousin of Derry girl Michelle, who takes her close friend Erin to the prom in a particularly popular episode of series two.

Fans have been wishing for an all-out romance ever since, and Llewellyn told RadioTimes.com on the National Television Awards red carpet that he’s in favour.

“I don’t know, we’ll see. I would like it. I would like it for my character, but we’ll see,” he said.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin, had previously told RadioTimes.com that “there’s definitely a spark” between the two characters.

Derry Girls debuted on Channel 4 in January 2018 to critical acclaim, earning a nomination for Best Comedy at the NTAs, but controversially losing out to Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Clare in Derry Girls, posted to Twitter after the loss: “Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys for their NTA win, the trophy went to Ireland lads yeo.”

Advertisement

The third series of Derry Girls is expected to premiere in 2020.

Tags

All about Derry Girls

l-r: James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

David Walliams is taking over as host from Dermot O'Leary this year

The 25th National Television Awards see lowest ratings ever in overnights

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special - TX: n/a - Episode: A Wonderful Mammy (No. 1 - A Wonderful Mammy) - Picture Shows: and cast in Foleys Bar. **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON SATURDAY 7TH DECEMBER 2019** Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles

Mrs Brown’s Boys beat Fleabag and Ricky Gervais at the NTAs – and people are not pleased

Ant and Dec at 2020 NTAs

Who won at the NTAs 2020? National Television Awards winners in full

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special - TX: n/a - Episode: A Wonderful Mammy (No. 1 - A Wonderful Mammy) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON SATURDAY 7TH DECEMBER 2019** Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles

Even Mrs Brown’s Boys star didn’t expect to win NTA: “I voted for After Life!”