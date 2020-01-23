Love Island’s Leanne admits she wants to get to know the new boys in first look
Two boys, both called Luke, are seen entering the villa
Yesterday’s episode of Love Island ended with the bombshell that two new boys were set to enter the villa, and now ITV have offered a first look clip as the islanders wait for their first glimpse of the newcomers.
The two boys – Luke M and Luke T – are seen entering the villa as the girls discuss what they hope to see, with Siannise saying that she wanted to see someone “with a bit of swag”.
Meanwhile Leanne is heard saying: “I think we’re all open to getting to know them. Some of us are in a couple, some of us aren’t, but we’re all open to getting to know them.”
Does this spell danger for Leanne’s relationship with Mike – who had made clear that he was experiencing some doubts during yesterday’s episode?
The first look clip also showed Siannise sharing a follow up conversation with Connagh following their rather awkward exchange yesterday – with Connagh informing her that he had shared a kiss with Rebecca, much to Sianisse’s dismay.
Speaking in the confessional, she says, “If you’re going to keep doing this with me, I don’t want to bother with you anyway, so your loss hun.”
We also see the boys taking on tonight’s challenge – “Lads Vegas” which seems to involve some dancing, some very tight budgie smugglers and a giant roulette machine.
Intriguing…
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2